Restrictions on travel is the focus of the Financial Times as countries respond to the variant. The US, EU, UK, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea have limited travel or ordered quarantines on those travelling to and from southern Africa, the paper points out. Switzerland has restricted travel to non-African nations where cases have been detected, and India and Singapore have indicated that they will review restrictions. Israel closed its borders to foreigners after one case was confirmed, the paper adds.