Image caption,

The Daily Express appears to be in the pessimistic camp on the Omicron news, both warning of the fears that the "super-strain" is already in the UK and then adding that it is a "threat to Xmas". And handily for today's edition, its weekend columnist Richard Madeley is out of ITV's I'm A Celebrity show just in time to give the paper an exclusive that he found that the show was "brilliant".