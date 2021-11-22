Newspaper headlines: PM's Peppa Pig speech 'stokes Tory anger'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Boris Johnson's "competence and drive" are topics of concern for Tory MPs after the PM delivered a "rambling speech" to business leaders, says the Guardian. The paper quotes several Conservative MPs as casting doubt on Mr Johnson's ability to lead the party after what one former cabinet minister describes as a "pretty bad" fortnight. Mr Johnson is pictured smiling on a water ride at the Peppa Pig World theme park - which he heaped praise on during a lengthy tangent during the speech to the CBI group.Image caption, Mr Johnson made a "Peppa Pig's ear" of the speech at the Port of Tyne, according to the Metro. The paper likens the PM's address to the disastrous 2017 conference speech delivered by his predecessor Theresa May - which saw her struggle through a violent cough, falling signage, and the delivery of a mock P45.Image caption, The Daily Star says the PM "loses plot in making pig point" adding that Mr Johnson "compares self to Moses on climate". The paper asks "could someone at No 10 please check on Bozo Johnson?" It adds: "We're a bit concerned after the PM gave his oddest speech yet." Its headline verdict? "A pork pie short of a picnic".Image caption, Mr Johnson is facing pressure to shake up his Downing Street team after the CBI speech. One business group said the speech was "lacking in strategy and just not good enough" - and the paper says it has "stoked fears" among Tory MPs that No 10 "is not strong enough". The paper also reports on the collapse of energy supplier Bulb which entered a special administration on Monday.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Brexit minister Lord Frost has warned Britain cannot carry on as it did before leaving the EU - and must cut taxes and reduce regulation. It says his intervention "came amid growing reports of concerns over drift in No 10". Elsewhere, the paper says Palace insiders have expressed concerns over a BBC documentary on the relationship between younger royals and the media.Image caption, There is growing anger over the number of people crossing the English Channel, reports the Daily Express. It quotes Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh as describing migrant crossings as a "national emergency".Image caption, The Daily Mail says in an exclusive story that the Parole Board will face a "major shake-up" to enhance public safety. The paper says Justice Secretary Dominic Raab wants the board to focus more on "potential dangers" following the recall of child killer Colin Pitchfork last week - after being released on parole in September.Image caption, The woman tasked with securing millions of vaccine doses for the UK during the height of the pandemic has said the country is being "put at risk" by "groupthink" in the civil service, The Times reports. Kate Bingham has issued what the paper says is an "outspoken attack" on skills and experience of science in Whitehall and a failure to "weed out poor performers".