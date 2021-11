Image caption,

Austria's latest coronavirus measures is the lead story on the front of the FT Weekend. The country has become the first on the continent to make Covid vaccines mandatory, the paper reports, as the surge in cases across Europe forces governments' hands. Austrians will need to accept a jab from 1 February under government plans, and a strict lockdown begins on Monday, the FT reports. Measures have also been bolstered in Belgium, Germany and Norway, the paper adds.