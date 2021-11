Image caption,

Many of Thursday's papers focus on the government's decision to prevent MPs working as lobbyists and political consultants. The Daily Express reports the prime minister has admitted his mishandling of the "sleaze row" sparked by the issue of MPs' second jobs was like "crashing a car into a ditch". Along with several other papers, the Express carries a front page picture of the Queen after she carried out her first in-person engagement in nearly a month.