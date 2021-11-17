Newspaper headlines: 'Cricket's shame' and bomber's asylum claims
The Daily Express is one of several papers to highlight comments by Home Secretary Priti Patel about the case of the Liverpool taxi bomber, who is believed to have had an asylum application turned down in 2014.
It says a "furious" Ms Patel told reporters that a "dysfunctional system", which allowed a "merry go-round of appeals", had meant Emad Al Swealmeen could remain in the country.
"Why was he still here?", asks the Sun.
The Daily Mail combines pictures of migrants crossing the Channel, with the details emerging from Liverpool, and asks when Priti Patel will "get a grip" of the asylum system. It says action is needed, not words.
In France, Le Monde also reports on the numbers crossing the Channel, saying the sports retailer Decathlon has taken the "unprecedented" step of removing inflatable kayaks from sale at its stores in Calais and near Dunkirk.
The Times quotes Home Office sources as saying that the Liverpool bomber had tried to "game the system" by converting to Christianity. The source said it was a typical tactic of Iranians and Iraqis.
The Mail says the scheme was known as "pray to stay" while and the Daily Telegraph says the Church of England is facing questions over its role in converting hundreds of asylum seekers to help them avoid deportation. In response, Liverpool Cathedral says it has "robust processes" in place to check whether someone is making a genuine commitment to faith.
"Cricket's shame" is how the Daily Mirror headlines Azeem Rafiq's testimony to MPs yesterday.
The Guardian describes his two hours of evidence as "devastating and raw" and says he gave a damning verdict on the culture of English cricket. It highlights his comment that he would not want his son to go near the game. The Sun worries that cricket has "a monstrous problem".
The Times says Boris Johnson is facing a backbench revolt when MPs vote on his attempt to ban them from having second jobs as consultants. One Tory MP speaking to the paper complains about the "lurching", and the "U-turning". "Boris acts on sleaze at last" is how the Daily Mail puts it.
But the online Independent says the prime minister simply bowed to pressure when he made his proposal - and says it was quickly dismissed as a kneejerk attempt to end the sleaze row.
The Guardian says Michael Gove is the latest minister to be drawn into the row, saying a firm which supported his bid to be party leader won contracts to supply PPE during the pandemic. A spokesperson for Mr Gove denied any impropriety, saying he had simply passed on offers from potential suppliers, and played no role in decisions.
Finally, the Guardian reports on a new invention allowing dogs to phone their owners when they are out at work. By picking up and shaking a ball they can start a video call.
The i suggests it could help "pandemic puppies" - dogs bought during lockdown, now adapting to life at home alone. The Mirror thinks it will be particularly good for dog lovers with a "golden receiver".
