Newspaper headlines: 'Cricket's shame' and bomber's asylum claims

Image caption,
Former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq appears on many front pages following his testimony to MPs on the the racist treatment he faced in cricket. "Poison at the heart of cricket" is the Metro's headline.
Image caption,
The Guardian says Azeem Rafiq hit out at institutional racism in the sport. The paper's top story reports claims that a donor linked to Tory minister Michael Gove's leadership bid won £164m in government Covid contracts. A spokesperson for Mr Gove said he played no role in the decision to award any PPE contracts.
Image caption,
The Daily Mirror pictures Azeem Rafiq wiping his tears during his testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee - under the headline "cricket's shame". The paper's main story reports allegations that Prince Andrew had a £1.5m loan paid off by a banker friend, who is also a Tory donor.
Image caption,
The Liverpool hospital bombing also remains in the headlines. The Daily Mail leads on Home Secretary Priti Patel saying that the bomber Emad Al Swealmeen had exploited the UK's asylum "merry-go-round". He had been refused permission by judges to appeal to stay in the UK.
Image caption,
The Daily Telegraph also carries the home secretary's criticism of asylum seekers who launch "appeal after appeal" to stay in the UK. The paper says the Church of England was facing questions over its role in helping them convert to Christianity.
Image caption,
The Daily Express says the home secretary "lambasted" the UK's "broken" asylum system, saying it "allowed the Poppy Day bomber to stay in the country".
Image caption,
The Times headlines on a backlash from some Tory MPs over plans to ban them from taking second jobs. The paper also pictures the Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to Jordan at a children's centre in Amman, alongside Queen Rania.
Image caption,
The i's front page reports on staff shortages in the care sector as a result of mandatory Covid vaccines. It says that 100,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs and that home care provision is "heading for catastrophe", unless more workers get the vaccine.
Image caption,
The main story on the Financial Times is the agreement between the US and China to hold talks on nuclear weapons. The paper reports that this is the first easing of security tensions between the two nations. It also reports on Germany suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying it will lead to a surge in gas prices across Europe.
Image caption,
The Daily Star carries a picture of a pirate on its front page as it says UK supply shortages are being made worst by the hijacking of ships and lorries.

The Daily Express is one of several papers to highlight comments by Home Secretary Priti Patel about the case of the Liverpool taxi bomber, who is believed to have had an asylum application turned down in 2014.

It says a "furious" Ms Patel told reporters that a "dysfunctional system", which allowed a "merry go-round of appeals", had meant Emad Al Swealmeen could remain in the country.

"Why was he still here?", asks the Sun.

The Daily Mail combines pictures of migrants crossing the Channel, with the details emerging from Liverpool, and asks when Priti Patel will "get a grip" of the asylum system. It says action is needed, not words.

In France, Le Monde also reports on the numbers crossing the Channel, saying the sports retailer Decathlon has taken the "unprecedented" step of removing inflatable kayaks from sale at its stores in Calais and near Dunkirk.

The Times quotes Home Office sources as saying that the Liverpool bomber had tried to "game the system" by converting to Christianity. The source said it was a typical tactic of Iranians and Iraqis.

The Mail says the scheme was known as "pray to stay" while and the Daily Telegraph says the Church of England is facing questions over its role in converting hundreds of asylum seekers to help them avoid deportation. In response, Liverpool Cathedral says it has "robust processes" in place to check whether someone is making a genuine commitment to faith.

Image caption,
Emad Al Swealmeen reportedly converted to Christianity after moving to the UK

"Cricket's shame" is how the Daily Mirror headlines Azeem Rafiq's testimony to MPs yesterday.

The Guardian describes his two hours of evidence as "devastating and raw" and says he gave a damning verdict on the culture of English cricket. It highlights his comment that he would not want his son to go near the game. The Sun worries that cricket has "a monstrous problem".

The Times says Boris Johnson is facing a backbench revolt when MPs vote on his attempt to ban them from having second jobs as consultants. One Tory MP speaking to the paper complains about the "lurching", and the "U-turning". "Boris acts on sleaze at last" is how the Daily Mail puts it.

But the online Independent says the prime minister simply bowed to pressure when he made his proposal - and says it was quickly dismissed as a kneejerk attempt to end the sleaze row.

The Guardian says Michael Gove is the latest minister to be drawn into the row, saying a firm which supported his bid to be party leader won contracts to supply PPE during the pandemic. A spokesperson for Mr Gove denied any impropriety, saying he had simply passed on offers from potential suppliers, and played no role in decisions.

Finally, the Guardian reports on a new invention allowing dogs to phone their owners when they are out at work. By picking up and shaking a ball they can start a video call.

The i suggests it could help "pandemic puppies" - dogs bought during lockdown, now adapting to life at home alone. The Mirror thinks it will be particularly good for dog lovers with a "golden receiver".

