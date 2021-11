Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph leads with the explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, which has led to three arrests under the Terrorism Act. A man - the passenger of the taxi - was killed in the explosion and the male driver of the vehicle is in hospital in a stable condition. The paper adds that several properties were raided by police across the city amid fears of a wider plot. Police, firefighters and bomb disposal experts attended the scene at the hospital. A large image of the car on fire dominates several front pages.