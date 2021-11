Image caption,

In a different story about criticism of ministerial conduct, the Guardian is reporting that a watchdog had to stop the government from "breaching a strict code" around neutrality when selecting new chairs of the BBC and British Film Institute. The Office of the Commissioner of Public Appointments had to ask ministers to replace interviewers for the roles because they were "not sufficiently independent", the paper learned through a Freedom of Information request. The government says the commissioner found no breaches of the code.