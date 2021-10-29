Newspaper headlines: 'Last chance' to save Earth, and UK 'must be punished'By BBC NewsStaffPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Guardian joins several other papers to lead with the imminent climate talks in Glasgow this weekend. COP26 must "mark the beginning of the end of climate change", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. World leaders are preparing to gather at Sunday's summit, but the PM said "too many countries are still doing too little". "Humanity, civilisation, society, can go backwards as well as forwards, and when things start to go wrong they can go wrong at extraordinary speed," Mr Johnson added.Image caption, Carrying a similar message, the i weekend's front page is dominated by a quote from the PM, with the headline "Last chance to save the planet". Mr Johnson spoke to the paper about COP26, the pandemic and the economy. On the climate summit, the PM said: "It will be incredibly difficult to get a result… There has been progress and there are big commitments."Image caption, However, China has seemingly rebuffed Mr Johnson's pleas to do more on climate change, the Times reports. Mr Johnson has said he held a "long talk" with China President Xi Jinping over the phone on Friday. The paper reports that although Beijing said it would stop paying for coal power plants to be built overseas last month, little improvement has been made on the climate targets it set in 2016. Mr Johnson said he tried to convince President Xi to agree to reaching peak emissions five years earlier than the 2030 commitment, but the Chinese leader had not firmly agreed, the paper adds.Image caption, Elsewhere, a photo of the Prince of Wales dominates the front of the Daily Express as the heir to the throne speaks about the climate, saying it is "critical" that we change the way we live.Image caption, In another story dominating the papers, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urging EU allies to back a hard-line stance against Britain in the growing fish war, the Daily Telegraph reports. Mr Castex said that the EU had to make clear that "leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it". France and the UK are engaged in a dispute over how many French fishing boats are allowed to fish in UK waters, with tensions growing since the UK and Jersey denied fishing licences to dozens of French boats last month. The paper says a senior government source "expressed astonishment" that Paris was openly saying Britain should be punished for Brexit.Image caption, French President Emmanuel Macron has given an interview to the FT Weekend, in which he issues a warning to the British PM that the UK's international reputation is on trial. His comments come amid growing tensions and Brexit disputes concerning fishing rights. Mr Macron said that for Mr Johnson and his government the issues were a "test of their credibility". There are also growing disputes between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland protocol which covers post-Brexit trade on the island of Ireland.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads with the Queen being told by doctors to rest for two weeks and cancel all public engagements. The paper joins several others to feature the news prominently on their front pages. The paper says the 95-year-old monarch will be confined to "light, desk-based" duties only. Royal aides have insisted that the Queen is in "good spirits", but the Mail notes that it will be one of the longest, most significant absences for the royal as a result of ill health.Image caption, The Daily Mirror also leads with the Queen being told to slow down for the next couple of weeks. She will miss the Festival of Remembrance event, but has said she will be at the Cenotaph a day later, the paper says. The Mirror quotes a source who said doctors would need a "strong case to stop her going".Image caption, And the Daily Star claims that spoon bender Uri Geller has been told by the CIA that he is genuine.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxYOU CAN HOP, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE!: Join us for a classic Halloween filmTHE OUTLAWS: Stephen Merchant's brand new comedy-drama