Newspaper headlines: Scallops row and e-cigarettes on prescription

Image caption, Several front pages focus on the UK's summoning of the French ambassador over the escalating row over fishing rights. The Daily Telegraph says the seizing of British scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan is the latest controversy to have occurred in recent days amid tensions over the number of licences granted to French fishermen after Brexit.Image caption, France has kicked off a new post-Brexit battle, says the Metro. UK fishermen claim they are victims of French President Emmanuel Macron getting tough as he attempts to boost his re-election campaign, it says. "Kick in the scallops" is Metro's headline.Image caption, A similar headline features on the front of the Daily Star. The paper says the row has seen the UK raise "two fish fingers" to the French.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that England is set to be the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes to help smokers quit. Describing the plan as "controversial", the paper says it comes despite a "torrent of evidence" on the health risks of vaping.Image caption, However, the Guardian says doctors, medical leaders and health campaigners have welcomed the news, saying it could reassure smokers about the relative risks and help those who would struggle to afford e-cigarettes.Image caption, Leading with the same story, the Daily Express quotes Health Secretary Sajid Javid as saying the move "has the potential to tackle the stark disparities in smoking rates across the country".Image caption, The i focuses on the Budget - reporting the Institute for Fiscal Studies' conclusion that low and middle income families could face lower living standards as a result of the measures in Wednesday's announcement. "Return of the squeezed middle" is its headline.Image caption, For the Mirror, it is a "bankers' budget", amid a "perfect storm" of tax increases, inflation and mortgage rate rises. The paper says millions are facing "real pain" after what it describes as the chancellor's "failure to 'level up' the country".Image caption, The Times also focuses on the expected rise in mortgage payments, saying some of Britain's biggest lenders, including HSBC, Barclays and NatWest are already increasing rates because of fears over inflation. It says concerns about falling living standards have intensified after analysts warned that high inflation and tax rises were likely to more than offset pay rises for most earners.Image caption, With banks raising mortgage rates, the Financial Times says the "era of ultra-cheap loans", which helped fuel a "rampant property market", is drawing to a close. It says this will only add to the pressures on family finances, which are already stretched by higher energy bills and inflation.Image caption, The Sun reports that Manchester United footballer Christiano Ronaldo is set to become a dad of six - after he revealed his girlfriend is expecting twins. Its front page has a picture of the smiling couple holding a picture of an ultrasound scan, alongside the headline "Two Ron Ron".