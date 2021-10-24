Newspaper headlines: Free school meals 'clash' and Queen misses church

Newspaper headlines: Free school meals 'clash' and Queen misses churchBy BBC NewsStaffPublished42 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several front pages look forward to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget on Wednesday. The i leads on government plans to give the NHS £6bn to help cut waiting lists for diagnostic tests and non-emergency treatments within England. The paper says hundreds of millions will also be allocated to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.Image caption, It's "Rish v Rash" says the Metro, as it reports the chancellor has rejected England striker Marcus Rashford's call to raise the income threshold on free school meals. It says Rashford wanted the £7,400 threshold to rise to £20,000 so 1.1 million more children could qualify.Image caption, The Guardian says Labour has accused Mr Sunak of presiding over a "smoke and mirrors" Budget after he "conceded that just 20% of his biggest single spending commitment revealed before the speech was made up of new money".Image caption, The Mirror leads on an NHS boss urging people to get their Covid booster jabs to prevent "tough Christmas curbs". It reports Prof Stephen Powis as saying "vaccination remains our strongest weapon".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Covid cases will "plummet" in November even without tougher Plan B measures, according to modelling seen by the government. It says ministers are thought to be holding back reintroducing compulsory mask wearing and working from home after seeing projections "from several groups" that show infections "declining rapidly within weeks".Image caption, The Sun says the Queen missed church yesterday as she rested after her "health scare" last week. According to palace insiders, the 95-year-old monarch wants to be at her best to greet world leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next Monday, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Mail has an investigation into drug dealers using Instagram to "peddle potent cannabis to children" as part of a "billion-pound industry". It says the problem has "mushroomed" in lockdown.Image caption, "Forgiven" is the headline in the Daily Star, as it pictures actor Alec Baldwin hugging the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun fired by Baldwin on a film set.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox