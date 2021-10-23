Newspaper headlines: Ministers consider Covid Plan B and 51 MPs report threats

Newspaper headlines: Ministers consider Covid Plan B and 51 MPs report threatsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday People says at least 51 MPs have called police over violence and threats in the past 12 months. The paper says the "horrifying" incidents include death threats to politicians, their staff, and families, as well as physical attacks on constituency offices.Image caption, The Observer says new evidence has emerged that indicates ministers are preparing to bring in tougher Covid restrictions. The paper has learned that local authorities have been contacted by the UK Health Security Agency to canvass their level of support for the "immediate rollout of the winter plan - Plan B". Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far publicly resisted calls to implement Plan B measures, which include making face coverings in some settings compulsory again.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror reports that the prime minister flew 1,200 miles on a private jet in two weeks, which the paper says proves "his eco rants are just hot air". Ahead of a major climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, Greenpeace says Mr Johnson's "hypocrisy is corrosive of public trust".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says the Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a multibillion-pound boost for the NHS, including funds for a digital overhaul of the health service. The paper says it comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed one in 10 NHS trusts still operate on "paper-based systems".Image caption, The Sunday Express also looks forward to what the chancellor will announce in Wednesday's Budget. It says £703m will be given to "beef up" border security, and a "giant" £3bn will be given for a "skills revolution".Image caption, The Sunday Times leads on an investigation into the killing of a Kenyan mother. The paper says a British soldier confessed to murdering the 21-year-old woman while training in Kenya, according to a "former fellow squaddie".Image caption, Mince pies could be in short supply this year, the Daily Star warns, saying "it's crust too much". The paper says it's "another raisin to be gloomy" and could leave bakers "pie and dry" ahead of the Christmas Day.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox