Newspaper headlines: 'Hollywood horror' and 'sluggish booster jab campaign'

Image caption, Saturday's front pages are dominated by actor Alec Baldwin's shock and sadness after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun. The Sun quotes 63-year-old Baldwin as saying he was "heartbroken" by the incident.Image caption, The Mirror carries the same photo of Baldwin, which it says was taken while he was on the phone outside a police station. The paper says Baldwin was heard saying: "Why was I handed a hot gun?"Image caption, "What Hollywood star Alec Baldwin sobbed after shooting horror", is the Daily Star's headline.Image caption, The Times features a photo of Baldwin on the film set of Rust, posted on his Instagram hours before the incident. But the paper's lead story is its interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says shops, pubs and restaurants must not shut again to deal with Covid. The paper says his comments are the strongest signal yet that the government intends to face down pressure to re-impose restrictions beyond those already laid out by the prime minister.Image caption, The i leads on calls from some scientists for Boris Johnson to implement Britain's Covid "plan B". It reports that there's growing concern in Downing Street about the "sluggish" rollout of booster jabs and vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds.Image caption, The Financial Times says the prime minister has dispatched his top Downing Street policy delivery official back to her old job running England's Covid vaccine programme, amid mounting concern over rising cases and a "stuttering" booster campaign.Image caption, The Daily Express leads on the news that the chancellor will "pump £7bn into Britain's transport network in a massive drive to share wealth across the country" during next week's Budget. The paper says it would mean journey times would be slashed, fares made simpler and tram lines extended.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Buckingham Palace was accused of "misleading the nation" over the state of the Queen's health, after the 95-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and stayed there for tests.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that Britain must not become "dependent" on China and critical national infrastructure such as nuclear power plants should only be built with "like-minded" partners.