Newspaper headlines: Sir David Amess's family 'broken' by MP's killing

Image caption, Most of Monday's front pages carry the words of Sir David Amess's heartbroken family, who released a statement after the veteran MP was stabbed to death during a meeting with his constituents in Essex on Friday. The Sunday Express's front page report focuses on his family's vow to fulfil his life's ambitions - which is accompanied by a poignant photograph of the 69-year-old father-of-five smiling with his wife, Lady Julia, at their daughter's wedding.Image caption, The late Conservative MP is pictured with his wife and four of their children on his daughter's wedding day on the front page of the Daily Mirror - with the paper using his family's words in its headline: "All our hearts are shattered."Image caption, The same line of Sir David's family's "moving tribute" to him makes the front page of the i, which also reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed measures to improve MPs' safety such as police protection and metal detectors at their regular weekly meetings with constituents.Image caption, The Metro headlines on the comment by Sir David's family that they are "absolutely broken" by his killing, with the paper calling the statement an "emotional message" that called for "hatred to be set aside, and kindness and love [to be] shown to all".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on the revelation over the weekend that Sir David's suspected killer, Ali Harbi Ali, 25, who is a British national of Somali heritage, attended the government's counter-terrorism scheme, Prevent. The BBC understands Mr Ali was referred to the scheme some years ago but was never a formal subject of interest to MI5.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on the continuing investigation into Sir David's suspected killer, who is being held under the Terrorism Act. Police have until Friday to question him.Image caption, In its story on the continuing police probe into Sir David's killing, the Times reports that Mr Ali's father, Harbi Ali Kullane, was previously an adviser to Somalia's prime minister. The BBC understands that Mr Ali's father has been visited by police who have taken his phone for analysis.Image caption, The Financial Times reports US intelligence officials have been left "shocked" after China tested a globe-encircling nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August - a move one US lawmaker warned could "threaten the American homeland" and undermine its missile defences. Three sources told the paper the missile missed its target by about two-dozen miles. The Pentagon did not comment on the test, but reiterated its concern about the "military capabilities China continues to pursue". The Chinese embassy declined to comment on the test, but said China always pursued a policy that was "defensive in nature".Image caption, Meanwhile, the Guardian has chosen to lead on criticism of next month's Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow by some of its sponsors. The paper says companies that are stumping up millions of pounds - including some of Britain's biggest firms - have condemned the conference as "mis-managed", "very last-minute", and which blame "very inexperienced" civil servants for "delayed decisions, poor communication and a breakdown in relations between organisers and the firms". A Cop26 spokesperson told the paper organisers were "working closely" with sponsors which would increase the value-for-money for taxpayers, and reduce the overall financial cost of the summit.Image caption, A shortage of bouncers has hit "crisis" point with one in five venues hit, according to the front page of the Daily Star. The paper playfully suggests punters who may have had "one too many" drinks will have to now "just throw yourself out" of the nightclub.