Newspaper headlines: 'Terror will not win' and MP murder suspect named

Newspaper headlines: 'Terror will not win' and MP murder suspect namedBy BBC NewsStaffPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Reaction to the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday leads many of Sunday's front pages. The Sunday People features a poignant photograph of the father-of-five and his wife Julia smiling with their daughter on her wedding day - along with their three other daughters. It is accompanied with a headline quoting the 69-year-old's own "haunting words", namely: "My family pay a big price for me being [an] MP."Image caption, The Observer leads on a demand from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, for "an end to hatred" against MPs and for a "kinder" political discourse in the wake of Sir David's killing. Writing for the paper, Sir Lindsay describes him as a friend who would regularly drop in for a chat and as "a man who found a connection with everyone, no matter their background". The Observer says Sir David's suspected killer was previously referred to Prevent, the government's counter-extremism scheme, but was not known to MI5.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph carries a sombre photograph of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay after they laid tributes to Sir David in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday - with Ms Patel appearing to wipe away a tear. The paper says the late MP got an "upsetting" threat days before he was killed, which it says was reported to Essex Police, but the force is not connecting it with the stabbing. It adds that at least one person linked to him was also recently threatened.Image caption, The Sunday Mirror says that political leaders have "stood shoulder to shoulder" in the wake of Sir David's death to vow that "terror will not win".Image caption, A similar sentiment is echoed by the Sunday Express, which leads on news that MPs will continue to meet the public amid the home secretary's vow that politicians "will not be cowed" by Sir David's killing.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday focuses on the same story, reporting that the 25-year-old suspect was named last night as Ali Harbi Ali and is a British national of Somalian descent.Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that the suspect's father, Harbi Ali Kullane, has told the paper he has been left "traumatised" by his son's arrest. Kullane, a ex-adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, said Scotland Yard anti-terrorist police had visited him, the paper adds.