Newspaper headlines: MP safety review and terror cops probe death

The death of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery, leads a sombre set of front pages. "He died serving the people", is the Daily Mirror's headline, as it draws comparisons to the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

"A fine public servant" is the strap on the front of the Daily Telegraph. The paper says a 25-year-old British man of Somali origin has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A piece written by Conservative grandee Michael Portillo says that Sir David's "dependability proved to be his vulnerability". Portillo describes his friend as a "very devoted constituency MP".

The Times has a smiling picture of Sir David with two pugs. The MP was known as an animal lover and keen supporter of animal welfare, the paper says. Counter-terrorism police are investigating possible Islamist links to the "frenzied attack", the Times reports.

The Daily Mail paints a picture of the Tory MP as a family man, with a picture of him smiling as he gives one of his four daughters away at her wedding weeks ago. The paper says counter-terrorism officers and MI5 are probing whether there is a terror link to the attack.

The Daily Express describes Sir David as a "kind and gentle" politician. It says he was stabbed to death in front of horrified onlookers as he held his regular constituency surgery in a church.

The i weekend edition carries a picture of Sir David, as well as police officers at the scene. Its headline is "Killed serving the people". It says British politics is in "mourning" and the community is in shock.

The Sun also carries a picture of Sir David holding a dog in front of Big Ben. It says counter-terrorism police and MI5 are investigating whether the man arrested over the killing was influenced by terrorism.

The Financial Times says the killing of the veteran MP has raised "new fears for the safety of politicians" and Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a security review following the death of her fellow Essex MP.

"How could it happen again?" asks the Daily Star, as it also carries a smiling picture of Sir David with a dog. It describes him as a campaigning MP.