Newspaper headlines: Green Queen 'vents her anger', and pig crisis

Image caption, Comments made by the Queen about the climate crisis make the front page of several papers including the Daily Mail. During the opening at the Welsh parliament in Cardiff yesterday, the Queen was speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall, and the parliament's presiding officer when her remarks were picked up on the event's live stream, the paper says. She referred to the upcoming Cop26 climate summit of world leaders in Glasgow, and said: "It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."Image caption, The Daily Mirror calls the Queen's comments a "royal climate change blast", and says that she is annoyed that some "planet-polluting leaders" might skip the big summit next month. The paper points out that the Queen as well as future kings Prince Charles and Prince William will be at the Cop26.Image caption, The Times also picks up on the Queen's comments, but it focuses on whether China's President Xi Jinping will attend the summit. It says Boris Johnson has been advised by diplomats that President Xi won't attend Cop26, prompting fears that it could mean China will refuse to set new climate change goals.Image caption, The Queen's remarks also feature prominently in the Daily Express, which says it shows her venting her frustration. But the paper's top story is on a new study that suggests statins may cut your risk of dying from Covid.Image caption, The Metro's headline - "Come save our bacon" - is directed at hundreds of foreign abbatoir workers who are set to be allowed into the UK on temporary visas. The government changed its rules after warnings from farmers that they may be forced to cull thousands more pigs because of staff shortages in slaughterhouses. The paper calls the PM's move "another U-turn on migrant labour", following the extra visas for HGV drivers last month.Image caption, The agreement to allow foreign workers into the UK to fill slaughterhouse vacancies is headlined as a "Squal deal" by the Daily Star. The paper's main story takes aim at the prime minister who is currently in Marbella. Alongside a picture of a topless Boris Johnson surrounded by greenery, the paper says: "A yeti spotted in Spain yesterday seems to have forgotten the no carbs before Marbs rule. And in totally unconnected news, where's Bozo?"Image caption, The Guardian pictures the holiday villa loaned to Mr Johnson on its front page. Its top story is on the government's plan to boost the number of face-to-face GP appointments. The paper says doctors are warning it could lead to an exodus of GPs who are exhausted by the pandemic, and they feel "pilloried" by ministers who are implying they are lazy. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt also says ministers are taking the wrong approach, saying: "This is a burnt-out workforce running on empty."Image caption, The Financial Times leads with the EU and UK's dispute over the part of the Brexit deal that specifically covers Northern Ireland. As talks begin between the two sides to find a solution, the FT reports that leading EU member states are pressing Brussels to come up with contingency plans for a possible trade war in case the UK triggers Article 16, which would suspend the current arrangements. Among the options being discussed within the EU are curbing UK access to the bloc's energy supplies, the paper adds.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on the union Unite which it says has threatened to launch a lorry drivers strike over pay and conditions. The union - which represents about 50,000 HGV drivers - wants higher pay and better conditions such as improved truck stops with catering facilities, the paper says. But the Telegraph quotes a spokesman from the government's Department of Transport accusing the unions of threatening to "hold Christmas hostage" amid fears of shortages over the festive period.