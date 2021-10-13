Newspaper headlines: 'Buy Christmas gifts early', and EU's Brexit offer

Newspaper headlines: 'Buy Christmas gifts early', and EU's Brexit offerBy BBC NewsStaffPublished50 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Fears about toy shortages in the run-up to Christmas are the focus of the Daily Mirror's lead story, following warnings that supply chain problems could continue. The paper says Brits are being told to buy their Christmas gifts early, to beat any delays caused by the lorry driver shortage and shipping containers stuck at ports. According to the paper, a million Elf on the Shelf toys - very popular with families - have reportedly not yet left China. Festive food delivery slots are also already being booked up, the paper adds.Image caption, According to the Daily Express, stores are now launching their Christmas sales a month sooner than planned to allow shoppers to buy presents early and avoid empty shelves later in the year. One toy industry spokesman told the paper that there are currently plenty of presents available - but that buying early is "prudent".Image caption, The latest on the Brexit deal makes the front page of the Financial Times, after the EU offered to scrap most checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The EU put forward its new plan in a bid to end the row between the two sides over the part of the Brexit deal that specifically covers Northern Ireland. Some British officials were "taken aback" by the scale of the EU's offer, the FT says - but "stumbling blocks remain" over the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.Image caption, The Guardian reports that the EU was last night "preparing for the worst" amid fears and signs that Boris Johnson could reject their offer. The chances of a compromise appear low, the paper says, because of the disagreement over whether the European Court of Justice should be the arbiter of EU law in Northern Ireland. A three-week deadline for talks on the new proposals has been set.Image caption, The health secretary's plan to boost the number of face-to-face GP appointments leads the Daily Mail for a second day. The paper reports that Sajid Javid is unveiling a nine-point plan, which includes an extra £250m to improve patient access and also league tables to "shame doctors who won't see patients". It is a major victory for the Mail, the paper claims. following its campaign.Image caption, Paul McCartney has made a dig at The Rolling Stones, the Daily Star reports, by describing them as a "blues covers band" in an interview. The Star says the comment is the latest in six decades of rivalry between McCartney and Mick Jagger. "Now we're all for carrying on a petty feud but legends Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger's spat simply won't Fade Away," says the Star.Image caption, The Sun leads with the news that comedian Robert Webb has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing. The paper calls it a bombshell, saying it follows a health scare. Webb had heart surgery two years ago and, after experiencing symptoms, was advised by his specialist to "step back" from the competition.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox