Newspaper headlines: 'Damning' report into government Covid 'failings'By BBC NewsStaffPublished51 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The first major probe into how the UK responded to Covid makes the front of several papers including the Guardian. According to the 151-page report - which comes from MPs and is called "Coronavirus: lessons learned to date" - Britain's handling of Covid in the early days "was one of the worst public health failures in UK history". The failings had "profound" consequences, the paper adds.Image caption, The Daily Mail describes the report as "devastating", saying it lays bare the government's "blunders". The paper focuses on the report's finding that many thousands of people living in care homes "died needlessly" - and the elderly were seen as an "afterthought". It also highlights how the report criticised the NHS Test and Trace system as chaotic.Image caption, For the Metro, the findings from the health and science committees are "damning". Chaos and delays by the government and scientific advisers cost lives, the paper says - and adds that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance are "in the firing line".Image caption, The Daily Mirror puts a figure on the number of lives that could have been saved, according to the report. More than 20,000 people could still be alive if ministers had locked down just days earlier, it says, calling the wait the "deadliest of delays".Image caption, The mistakes made by ministers and top scientists are described as "astonishing", the i says. The paper says ministers were "blinded by groupthink" which meant the UK did not learn from what was happening elsewhere in the world. The i adds that bereaved families are angry they were not able to give evidence to this report, and are calling for the inquiry to happen.Image caption, In their report, the MPs accuse the government and scientists of backing a strategy that amounted to herd immunity, the Financial Times reports. It says the report is the first authoritative investigation of the UK's pandemic response ahead of the upcoming full public inquiry. In response, the government said it has been guided by scientific and medical experts and did not shy away from quick and decisive action.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on a different report, this time from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The think tank says the tax rises planned by Boris Johnson for the NHS and social care are not enough, and that the government's proposed health and social care levy may need to double in order to tackle the crisis. It comes amid growing concerns over surging government spending, the Telegraph adds.Image caption, The Times leads with the latest on the gas price crisis. According to the paper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is supporting multimillion-pound bailout loans for industries that could close with spiralling costs. It says there was a battle within the cabinet over whether to give government support to energy-intensive industries like chemical and steel - and No 10 stepped in to side with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng against Chancellor Rishi Sunak.Image caption, Amid fears of food shortages in the run-up to Christmas, the Daily Express seeks to reassure shoppers on its front page. The paper quotes an industry expert who says retailers are "pulling out all the stops" and working hard with supply chains to make sure shelves are stocked.Image caption, The Daily Star's top story is on Heinz, which reportedly wants to replace plastic ketchup bottles with eco-friendly glass ones. But the company's boss says the problem with glass bottles is that customers don't like banging them on the bottom to get the last drops out. In its thought for the day, the paper asks: "Is it socially acceptable to ease ketchup out of the bottle with a knife?"Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox