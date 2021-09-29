Newspaper headlines: 'Sarah didn't stand a chance' and 'women lose trust'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption, Most of Thursday's papers lead with the murder of Sarah Everard. The moment police officer Wayne Couzens tricked Ms Everard into his car is captured in a CCTV image on the front of the Sun. The paper says Couzens - who will be sentenced on Thursday - handcuffed the 33-year-old and drove her on an 80-mile journey to Dover - where she was killed.image caption, The same image leads the Metro as the paper notes prosecutors believe Couzens conducted a fake arrest over lockdown laws on 3 March this year.image caption, A picture of Ms Everard smiling appears in the Times, as it reports how her family demanded Couzens face them in court. Ms Everard's mother Susan spoke of her anguish at imagining her daughter's final moments - and of her "silent scream" each evening at 21:30 of "Don't get in the car, Sarah. Don't believe him. Run!"image caption, Susan Everard's words lead the Daily Express with the headline: "I'm haunted by horror of my precious little girl's murder".image caption, The Daily Telegraph raises questions about police vetting after the Old Bailey heard details of Wayne Couzens's crimes ahead of his sentencing. It says Couzens used his working knowledge of police Covid patrols to target Ms Everard.image caption, Wayne Couzens used his police warrant card to lure Ms Everard off the street, says the Guardian. It says a judge will decide whether he will be sentenced to die in jail.image caption, Women are losing trust in the police, reports the i paper, as it says Met Commissioner Cressida Dick is being urged to restore trust in the force and improve women's safety on the streets.image caption, The Financial Times says ministers are to outline plans to shift green energy surcharges from household electricity bills to gas bills. People who heat their homes with electricity or drive electric cars would pay less - but those with gas boilers would pay more under the proposals, the FT says. The paper reports it is part of the government's Net Zero target.image caption, And the Daily Star says alien experts are warning that governments are doing little to prepare for an invasion of cosmic beings - with warnings we are all "doomed if attacked".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox