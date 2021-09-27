Newspaper headlines: 'Fuel firms cash in' and Army called up amid crisis

Newspaper headlines: 'Fuel firms cash in' and Army called up amid crisisBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThere is outrage at some petrol stations that appear to have inflated pump prices amid continued high demand for fuel, reports the Daily Express. It quotes former roads minister Sir Mike Penning as saying "motorists are being ripped off" and that "some firms are cashing in on a crisis". The paper says one site reportedly charged 208.5p a litre - above the 136.59p unleaded average.image captionThe Army has been placed on standby to help deliver fuel to forecourts, as queues at the pump continued for a fourth day, the i paper reports. It says HGV drivers from abroad "are not expected to arrive until at least the end of October" and pump prices have leapt to an eight-year high - and look set to keep rising amid reports of stockpiling.image caption"Britain gets back on board" says the Metro as it reports a surge in passenger numbers on public transport amid the fuel crisis. "So who needs a car?" it asks. The paper adds travellers on buses, trains and the Tube will have avoided snaking queues outside forecourts.image captionThe Guardian reports comments by a German politician poised to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor - claiming Brexit is to blame for the UK's fuel crisis. Olaf Scholz said free movement of labour was part of the European Union and "we worked very hard to convince the British not to leave". But the paper notes that EU states including Germany have longstanding HGV driver shortages.image captionKey workers will have priority at the pumps, says the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that the plan would ensure essential staff have "priority access" to forecourts - capping the amount all drivers can spend on fuel. It says Surrey County Council is preparing to enforce the measure "unilaterally" by declaring a "major incident". Meanwhile, the paper says a consultation over "Plan B" proposals to introduce vaccine passports at venues in England has been launched by the government.image caption"Let all key workers fill up first" demands the Daily Mirror, which says nurses, paramedics and carers would benefit amid "fears for patient safety".image captionThe Times says the PM is being urged to "let Britain's key workers fill up first". According to the paper, the British Medical Association says there is a "real risk" that NHS staff will be unable to do their jobs if queues continue to mount. Elsewhere, the paper reports a new hotline for reporting bank fraud will launch on Thursday - aimed at helping stop thousands fall victim to scams.image captionThe FT also reports warnings that health workers could be prevented from travelling to work if the fuel crisis continues. The paper says the scale of the crisis has prompted ministers to put the Army on standby and that a reassuring statement from fuel companies saying queues will begin to ease was "coordinated by the government".image captionThe Daily Mail has a different motoring story on its front page - as it reveals the PM has ordered a "proper inquiry" into smart motorways. The Mail says smart motorways are "plagued with shocking failures" and that there are "critical problems" in technology used to help replace the hard shoulder on stretches of busy roads.image captionThe Daily Star reports a scientific study that predicts people are at risk of diabetes if they cannot fit into the same size jeans they wore aged 21. Its headline? "Bad genes".