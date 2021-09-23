Newspaper headlines: Fuel shortage warning and Sussex and the City

Newspaper headlines: Fuel shortage warning and Sussex and the CityBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of Friday's front pages cover warnings from three of the UK's biggest petrol station operators warning of fuel shortages at some stations due to a lack of lorry drivers. Elsewhere, most papers carry the news that a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa.image captionThe i says there's no shortage of fuel within the UK, but the nationwide lack of HGV drivers means companies can't transport fuel to all the places its needed. It says the country is not going to run out of fuel "but will face delivery turmoil into 2022".image caption"We're running on empty," is the Sun's take. It says some Tesco stations were also closed off amid calls to rip up immigration laws to make it easier to hire foreign drivers.image captionThe Times headlines Boris Johnson urging consumers not to panic buy fuel. It says the prime minister is facing a cabinet split over plans to allow companies to use more foreign lorry drivers, with those against the idea arguing that businesses need to pay drivers more. The paper has also been told that ministers have discussed putting soldiers on standby to drive petrol tankers.image captionWith the same angle, the Daily Express front page headline reads: "Keep calm... and we can all carry on shopping". It quotes the managing director of the supermarket Iceland saying he's confident supplies won't run out.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that the Petrol Retailers Association warned that drivers should keep a quarter of a tank of fuel in their car in case their usual station runs out. Supermarkets have also warned of shortages of food in the run-up to Christmas as they too struggle with the lorry driver shortages, the paper says.image captionThe Metro leads on the arrest of a man on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa. It also carries a small CCTV image of another man the police are searching for in connection with the case. Elsewhere, the paper covers the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public trip together - to a series of events in New York - since their daughter was born. "Sex and the City," the paper puns.image captionThe Mirror says that Ms Nessa, 28, was on the way to a first date at a pub metres from her flat when she was killed. The paper says her death has sparked more fears for women's safety.image captionThe Financial Times reports the Bank of England has predicted that inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - would rise above 4% next year. But it says the bank voted against raising interest rates - which would affect the cost of borrowing for things like mortgages and student loans.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox