Newspaper headlines: Gas crisis 'spirals' and 'sleepover massacre'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionConcerns over rising gas prices dominate Tuesday's front pages. The Guardian says No 10 has warned that hundreds of thousands of Britons face a "very, very difficult" winter with increasing household costs. The paper says energy firms fear the price shock could trigger a three-day week for factories and leave gaps on supermarket shelves.image captionDozens of energy firms will be left to collapse, the Times says, as it reports the government will not bail out energy companies on the brink of going into administration.image captionThe i says taxpayers face footing the bill for energy firms which go bust. It also says the food industry is in turmoil over shortages of CO2, with meat, fresh vegetables, fruit, frozen goods and fizzy drinks production all in jeopardy.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is under growing pressure from energy companies to scrap the price cap, as the UK wholesale price of natural gas soared to a record high. But it reports that Mr Kwarteng insisted it "will remain in place" and assured consumers that their bills wouldn't rise as a result of the crisis.image captionThe Daily Star also leads on the gas crisis and its knock-on effects in the food industry. It puns on the Vera Lynn's famous wartime song with its headline "We'll meat again".image captionThe Daily Express says consumer groups have warned that price hikes could force some families to choose "between heating or eating".image captionThe Financial Times says the business secretary has insisted there is "no question of the lights going out" this winter, as it says more energy firms are expected to collapse within days.image captionLeading on a different story, the Sun reports on the family of two children, who were found dead along with their mother and another child at a house in Derbyshire.image captionThe Metro leads on the same story. It reports that Jason Bennett was "shattered" by the deaths of son John Paul, 13, and daughter Lacey, 11, as he laid flowers at a police cordon on Monday.