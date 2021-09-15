Newspaper headlines: PM 'wields axe' as he 'lays ground for next election'By BBC NewsStaffPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThursday's front pages are dominated by the prime minister's reshuffle of his cabinet. The Daily Express describes it as Boris Johnson's "biggest shake-up yet", calling it a "ruthless cull".image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the prime minister's decision to demote Dominic Raab, promote Liz Truss and move Michael Gove "out of the centre of power" was part of a reshuffle "that was more extensive than expected". The paper suggests it was a culling of ministers seen to have made high-profile blunders or who had lost the support of the party base.image caption"Johnson sacks blundering cabinet allies" is the headline in the i newspaper, which says Mr Raab was "angry" and refused to accept his demotion from foreign secretary to justice secretary until he was also given the title of deputy PM.image captionMr Johnson's reshuffle was part of an effort to refocus his premiership beyond the pandemic, claims the Times. The paper says one of the most significant promotions was making Mr Gove housing secretary, giving him the responsibility of delivering the "levelling up-agenda". It says that means the man who once sabotaged the PM's tilt at the leadership will "play a central role" in his attempts to be re-elected.image caption"Time to go away and shut up... or take a foreign holiday" is the headline in the Metro, in reference to some of the previous criticisms of Gavin Williamson and Mr Raab. It recalls the outgoing education secretary being branded as "childish" for telling Russia to "go away and shut up" after the 2018 Salisbury poisonings. Meanwhile, Mr Raab, it says, was criticised for enjoying a summer holiday in Crete as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.image captionThe prime minister "stamped his authority" on the cabinet with a "brutal" reshuffle, according to the Daily Mail, which says it was designed to get him a second term in power. The paper reports that new Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden has told activists to start preparing for an election "possibly two years off".image captionThe Guardian also suggests that the prime minister is laying "the groundwork for the next general election". The paper looks at what it calls the "surprise" appointment of Nadine Dorries as culture secretary, claiming the move appears to signal No 10's determination to continue pursuing the culture wars. However, it quotes Downing Street sources as saying she had not been put in place to pursue an "anti-woke agenda".image caption"Clowning Street massacre" is the take in the Daily Star, which has mocked up pictures of Mr Williamson and Mr Johnson as clowns to illustrate its point. It says the prime minister has "juggled his cabinet of clowns".image captionAway from the reshuffle, the Daily Mirror focuses on climate change. "If we don't act now this is our future" it declares, splashing across its front page an artist's impression of how climate change may affect the city of York. The "hard-hitting" image, it says, is part of the paper's "vanishing UK" special investigation to sound the alarm about rising sea levels.image captionAnd the Sun claims Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has moved out of his house after being kept awake by sheep. It quotes a source in Cheshire as saying: "The sheep were very noisy early in the morning."