Newspaper headlines: PM's 'plan for the worst' and 'back to panic stations'

The prime minister's plans for tackling Covid during autumn and winter dominate the front pages. "Plan for the worst" is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which says the nation "is bracing for another grim winter" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "Plan B" to be implemented if Covid deaths soar.

The prime minister has paved the way for new coronavirus restrictions this winter, according to the Daily Mail, which says compulsory masks, vaccine passports and working from home could all be imposed if the jab programme fails to work. The paper says Mr Johnson hoped the "smaller changes" in a new "Plan B" should mean there will be no need to return to a lockdown but it adds that "he refused to rule one out".

"A Covid winter warner" is the headline in the Metro, which says the PM revealed a "light-touch Plan A" and a "tougher Plan B" to tackle the virus. It says Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid hoped to avoid a combination of the pandemic and a winter flu crisis.

The Daily Express leads on quotes from Mr Johnson urging the nation to be "sensible and responsible" to stop a Covid resurgence, adding that he stressed he "reserves the right" to tighten the rules again.

The prime minister has put "the public on alert" that a new wave of restrictions - which could include a lockdown - may be introduced this autumn, reports the Telegraph. The paper says Mr Johnson, in a "downbeat press conference", warned that the situation was in some respects "more challenging" than last year. However, it adds that the government's central plan still focuses on vaccines protecting the country from "the economic and social turmoil of another lockdown".

The i claims the PM's plan B to prevent a new lockdown includes the possible return of classroom bubbles to keep schools open. The paper outlines a plan C, saying that could include a potential fourth national lockdown if there is a "vaccine-dodging" Covid variant.

The prime minister has been warned by his chief scientific adviser that he should "go hard and go early" with coronavirus restrictions this winter if there is a surge in cases, reports the Times. The paper quotes Sir Patrick Vallance as saying that Britain was at a "pivot" point, adding that if cases rise "you can't wait until it's (too) late because (then) you've got to do more".

The Guardian focuses on a warning from government scientific advisers that between 2,000 and 7,000 people a day could be hospitalised with Covid in England next month unless a "basket of measures" are urgently implemented. The paper says the figures come in newly published modelling from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) - but it adds that the advisers also say "even light touch measures" could be sufficient to keep infections flat.

Rapper Nicki Minaj features on the front of the Daily Star alongside Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, who was asked about the star sharing a story about an alleged side-effect of the Covid vaccine. The paper says Minaj's tweet "made virus guru Chris Whitty furious".

The Financial Times reports the prime minister has been forced to delay imposing checks on EU goods entering the UK until mid-2022 as the government "attempts to stop Brexit from exacerbating supply chain problems". It says the move means British exports to the EU are subject to full checks, but imports into the UK are "mostly free of paperwork and border controls".

And the Sun splashes a picture of Prince William and David Beckham on its front page after the pair joined a host of stars to honour NHS heroes at the paper's Who Cares Wins awards. The paper says the prince gave an award to paramedics Deena Evans and Mick Hipgrave who almost died after being stabbed.