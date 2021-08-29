Newspaper headlines: Afghans could fight for UK and British troops home

Newspaper headlines: Afghans could fight for UK and British troops homeBy BBC NewsStaffPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionOnce again the crisis in Afghanistan features prominently on most front pages. "Terror threat 'worst in years'" is the headline on the Times as it reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered to recognise the Taliban if they prevent attacks. The paper says that former Army commanders, diplomats and MPs are warning that the UK is significantly less safe following the militant group's takeover of Kabul.image captionThe Guardian reports that the Taliban says it will allow more departures from Afghanistan amid "escalating tensions and bloodshed" on the streets of Kabul. The militant group has assured Boris Johnson and other world leaders that foreign nationals and those with authorisation to leave will be allowed to do so. The paper also features a colourful picture of reggae icon Lee 'Scratch' Perry who has died.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that Afghan commandos could fight for the UK in the same way as the Gurkhas, under proposals put to ministers. It says hundreds of special forces personnel have arrived here after being trained by British troops in Afghanistan. Its front page also carries a picture of US President Joe Biden standing in front of the coffin of one of the 13 American troops killed in the terror attack at Kabul airport last week.image captionThe i says "British troops arrive home - but war goes on". It reports on a US drone strike in Kabul which targeted a vehicle Pentagon officials claim was about to launch a suicide attack. The paper also says recriminations have begun with accusations that the UK government was "asleep on watch".image caption"Home Safe" declares the Daily Express, as it carries a picture of UK troops getting off an aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. It quotes the prime minister telling families of fallen heroes that their "suffering was not in vain".image captionThe Financial Times also reports on the drone strike, which it says the US military described as a "self-defence" air strike. The paper reports that the US and its European allies have promised to help people left behind in Afghanistan after Tuesday's withdrawal deadline. Elsewhere it reports on a lawsuit against cruise company Carnival for not taking measures against Covid after an outbreak on one of its ships.image captionThe Daily Mail says that in some parts of the country fewer than half of patients see their GPs face-to-face, with the rest having phone consultations. As the NHS struggles to deal with the backlog from Covid in some areas, one in 10 people are having to wait three weeks for an appointment, it says.image captionThe Daily Mirror focuses on the Covid pandemic and fears the government has not done enough to prevent a surge in infections when children return to school. Teaching unions say the "watchwords" must be "ventilation, vaccines and vigilance" when pupils go back to class, it reports.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads on a story that "idiot flakes" want to cancel children's cartoon Paw Patrol for brainwashing children into liking police officers. "You paw deluded fools" is the headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox