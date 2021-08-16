Newspaper headlines: Race to escape Kabul 'carnage' and 'no way out'By BBC NewsStaffPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Taliban seizing control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, continues to dominate the front pages, with many featuring photos of a US plane being surrounded by a crowd at the city's airport. The Metro says the sudden fall of the city "sparked a chaotic race" to escape the Taliban. It claims some teenage Afghans were so desperate that they clung to a US military plane as it took off.image captionThe Guardian reports on "chaotic scenes" as civilians converged on Kabul airport - which it describes as the only route out of the city for people who were in fear of their lives. It says the airport was close to being overrun, with flights being grounded and several people dying.image captionThe Financial Times claims at least five people were reported to have been killed in "desperation to escape". It quotes a foreign official as saying there was "absolute chaos" at Kabul airport. They said that only US military planes were taking off and landing, adding: "Afghans are clinging on to the tyres of the aircraft that are taking off."image caption"Desperate" exclaims the Daily Mirror's headline, alongside a photo which it says shows around 640 Afghans "crammed" onto a US plane leaving Kabul.image captionThe i newspaper features an image of a group of people, including children, climbing over a wall at Kabul airport. "No way out" is the headline in the paper, which says all flights were grounded at the airport because of crowds on the runway "pleading for help".image captionBritain is racing to evacuate thousands of UK and Afghan citizens, according to the Times, which reports that British and US soldiers were trying to regain control of the airport. It adds that Britain is due to restart evacuation flights on Tuesday.image captionThe Daily Express leads on an extra 200 British troops being flown into Kabul to "save thousands of Britons fleeing Taliban forces".image caption"Joke Biden" is the headline in the Sun, which suggests US President Joe Biden faced a "global backlash" over his handling of the Afghan crisis, which it called the US's "biggest foreign humiliation in almost 50 years". The paper says Mr Biden "finally" dashed back to Washington DC after being accused of hiding at Camp David as the crisis unfolded.image captionThe Daily Telegraph focuses on the speech of the US president, who said he stood "squarely by his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan as he "partly blamed Donald Trump and the Afghan security services for the debacle". The paper describes it as a "defiant message" from Mr Biden, who admitted the Taliban's sweep to power happened more quickly than he had anticipated.image captionThe same angle is the lead for the Daily Mail, which calls Mr Biden's defence "extraordinary" as he "blamed Afghan leaders and the country's military leaders for refusing to fight". The paper says the US president's speech came as "brave translators" hid in fear for their lives amid "scenes of carnage" at the airport.image captionAnd away from Afghanistan, the Daily Star claims Russia has accused a US astronaut of drilling a hole in the space station so she could get back to Earth quickly.