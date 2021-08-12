Newspaper headlines: 'Plymouth death toll fears' and 'Operation Kabul'By BBC NewsStaffPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA serious firearms incident in Plymouth leads many of Friday's front pages. The Times says there have been multiple fatalities. The paper quotes one witness as saying a gunman broke into a semi-detached house and then escaped through a park. Local MPs reassured residents and ruled out terrorism, the Times says.image captionThe Daily Mirror says there are fears of a high death toll and multiple injuries after the Plymouth incident, which it describes as a "city rampage".image captionThe Daily Mail says six people were shot dead. It notes local MPs urged residents to stay calm and that they denied the incident was terror related.image captionHundreds of paratroopers are being sent back to Afghanistan to help rescue Britons in the country as the Taliban surges, the Daily Telegraph says. The paper adds that the Taliban advance gained pace on Thursday - with militants now within 100 miles of Kabul. Elsewhere, it pictures actress Una Stubbs, of Till Death Us Do Part fame, who has died aged 84.image captionConfirmation that UK and US troops will return to Afghanistan to hasten evacuations came as its second-largest city Kandahar was claimed by the Taliban, the Guardian says. The paper says the group has established a bridgehead about 95 miles from Kabul with the capital now "isolated and facing a perilous threat".image caption"Operation Kabul" is the Metro's headline as it reports 600 British troops will be sent to help an estimated 4,000 UK nationals and ex-Afghan staff flee. The paper quotes Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as saying the security of Britons "is our first priority". It notes the UK withdrew its last forces just weeks ago.image captionThe Financial Times says the United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The UN estimates in late July found 270,000 people had been displaced by the conflict, the FT says. It notes that US President Joe Biden has said he does not regret his decision to withdraw troops from the country.image captionThe UK faces its biggest test for "living with" Covid this weekend, claims the i paper, as it says 1.7m will socialise at mass events and festivals. It quotes a government science adviser as predicting that "infection will start to increase" amid close contacts at home, weddings, pubs - and big gatherings.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Express says "the only way is up" for Britain's economy following the relaxation of Covid restrictions. The paper reports that the economy grew by 4.8% from April to June - "beating the US, Germany and France".image captionThere's a tongue-in-cheek take on the arrest of the UK national who worked at the British embassy in Berlin in the Daily Star. The paper describes the man, known as David S and accused of passing data to Russia, as "short, flabby, balding" and "not exactly 007 material". "Never mind the Aston... he's got a Ford Fiesta," the paper adds. Its headline? "For your pies only."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox