Newspaper headlines: 'Spy sold secrets' and 'no way back for Andrew'By BBC NewsStaffPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe arrest of a British embassy worker in Germany accused of passing on classified documents to a Russian spy has echoes of the Cold War for the Daily Mail. The paper says it is alleged the man "received a bundle of cash" as a reward for providing state secrets to a Kremlin agent. The information included protocols in the event of an attack on the embassy in Berlin, the Mail says.image captionThe arrest of the embassy guard has prompted "calls for an urgent review" of private contractors, says the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the incident - alongside the leak of CCTV showing former Health Secretary Matt Hancock embracing an aide - raises questions over access. Elsewhere, its main image is of the conservationist Damian Aspinall and the PM's wife Carrie Johnson. The Telegraph says Mr Aspinall "embarked upon a secret lobbying campaign" which failed. Mrs Johnson now works for Mr Aspinall's foundation.image captionThe Daily Mirror says German prosecutors believe the security worker passed on documents "on at least one occasion". It says an "MI5-led" operation resulted in the man being detained. The paper's main image is of Jamie Markham and his wife and daughter. Mr Markham died after being attacked outside his home in Chingford Mount on Monday.image captionPrince Charles sees "no way back to public life for" his brother Prince Andrew, the Times says. The paper reports a source close to the future king as saying that, while Charles loves his brother, Andrew's latest legal problems "will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution" of the Royal Family. The paper notes that Andrew - who denies the allegations made in a New York civil case - continues to hold nine significant honorary positions in the armed forces.image captionMinisters are backing a pilot where air purifiers are installed in classrooms as part of efforts to keep schools open this autumn, says the i paper. It reports that researchers are targeting the "massive prize" as part of efforts to control Covid in the UK.image caption"Return to the dark ages" is the Metro's headline as it reports the terror of displaced Afghans who are facing the threat of an emboldened Taliban. It says Taliban fighters have celebrated the seizure of swathes of territory following the departure of US, Nato and UK troops by enlisting young girls as sex slaves. The paper quotes MP Simon Clarke as warning of the "horrific consequences" of the withdrawal.image captionA "pandemic boom" in child poverty and abuse leads the Guardian. It says there is a "looming crisis" of child neglect amid a sharp rise in social services referrals since Covid struck. Elsewhere it reports that the highest temperature in Europe since records began - 48.9C (120F) - appears to have been endured in Italy as the country experiences a heatwave.image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak has been warned that angry voters will punish the government over rumours the "triple lock" on pensions will be broken, the Daily Express says. The paper claims scrapping the vow - which ensures pensions rise by the highest of the rise in prices, average wages or 2.5% will represent the "final straw" and a "betrayal".image captionEmoji revelations lead the Daily Star - which says some people believe the generic smiling face icon is "patronising and passive aggressive". Its thought for the day? "No snowflakes were hurt in the making of this newspaper."image captionThe Financial Times leads on a call from the White House for oil production to be increased to try to deflate rising petrol prices. It says the Biden administration believes high prices at pumps "risk harming the ongoing global recovery" from the coronavirus.