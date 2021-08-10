Newspaper headlines: 'A-levels overhaul' and 'Williamson in danger'By BBC NewsStaffPublished59 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSoaring A-level grade inflation could see Gavin Williamson replaced as education secretary by Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, the Times reports. It says there are urgent demands for an overhaul after "unprecedented" results on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the Times reports ex-PM David Cameron's employer secured a £123m genomic-sequencing contract after he lobbied then Health Secretary Matt Hancock to attend a conference on the scientific method. Mr Cameron denies lobbying.image captionNext year's A-level students should not worry about suffering a "sudden shock" amid a plan to fix A-level inflation, the i paper suggests. It says ministers are keen not to judge next year's students harshly, given they will be up against 2021 and 2020 cohorts for jobs and universities. It signals a "red flag for social mobility" as Tuesday's results show widening inequality.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says traditional alphabetical A-level grades could be swapped for numerical results similar to GCSEs. It says one MP has said a gap in attainment between private and state school pupils - and other groups - could be a "national disaster". Any plans to change the grading system would take time to implement, the paper notes. Its leader article warns that closing schools during the pandemic was a "disaster and one that must not be repeated".image captionThe gap between private and state school A-level pupils leads the Guardian. The paper says teacher-assessed grades "disproportionately benefited those at independent schools". Meanwhile, it says exam regulator Ofqual has vowed that formal exams would return next year.image captionThe Metro leads on the news that a US woman has filed a civil case against the Duke of York, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 17-years-old. Prince Andrew has consistently denied Virginia Giuffre's claims and his spokeswoman said there was "no comment" on the case. The Metro says the development is "enough to make a duke sweat" - a reference to the defence Prince Andrew gave during a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.image caption"Downfall of the duke?" asks the Daily Mail. It says Prince Andrew "stays silent" after Ms Giuffre's civil case was filed in New York. It claims the Queen is facing a fresh crisis as her second son joins her at Balmoral Castle. The paper also reports the "fury over grade gap" following Tuesday's A-level results.image captionPrince Andrew could face a further civil case in the US from another woman, the Daily Mirror claims. It says Johanna Sjoberg could air allegations - which the duke denies - in court.image captionBBC show Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by Covid after a dancer tested positive, according to the Sun. The positive test could throw the launch programme into jeopardy, the paper claims.image captionUplifting news on the front of the Daily Express as the paper reports scientists have championed a "fantastic development" in treating dementia. The paper says the breakthrough could identify changes in the brain and mean patients get results "in one day and save the NHS millions".image captionThe Financial Times leads with the passing of a sweeping $1tn infrastructure bill by the US Senate. The paper says a "rare display of bipartisanship" saw the bill pass 69-30. It now has to pass the more divided House of Representatives.image captionThe Daily Star says scientists have found south Asian food could help women become "extra saucy" in the bedroom.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox