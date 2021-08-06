Newspaper headlines: 'No more lockdowns', and Team GB's medal haul

Newspaper headlines: 'No more lockdowns', and Team GB's medal haulBy BBC NewsStaffPublished39 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThere's good news on the front of the Times, which reports on comments from government scientific advisers that lockdowns are unlikely to be needed again. Data from the Office for National Statistics shows a clear fall in Covid cases - the first time this has happened out of lockdown. However, an increase in cases is September is expected as workers return to offices and school begins, the paper adds.image captionThe Guardian focuses on Boris Johnson, who will not self-isolate despite a member of his staff testing positive for Covid during a visit to Scotland. It says the PM is facing "mounting anger" over the decision, with a senior government source telling the paper that Mr Johnson and the aide in question were "side by side" on several occasions. The government said Mr Johnson has not been in close contact with a positive case.image captionThe Daily Mail takes aim at government minister Alok Sharma on its front page for a second day, as it says angry travellers and MPs are calling on him to self-isolate in a hotel "like everyone else". Mr Sharma - who is leading the UK's upcoming climate change conference - returned to the UK after visiting several places on the red list, but used an exemption for ministers to avoid quarantine. Defending Mr Sharma, the government said he had held many video calls but in-person meetings were also important.image captionTeam GB cyclist Laura Kenny features on most of Saturday's front pages, including the Mirror, after she became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics. A photo of Britain's relay team, which includes sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, also features after they won bronze.image captionGreat Britain's medal haul has now hit 58 says the Sun, as it also praises two of the Olympians named Laura on its front page - cyclist Kenny and also Laura Muir who won silver in 1500m. It was the most female GB medals in a single day, the paper adds. It quotes presenter Gabby Logan as saying: "It's ladies' day!"image captionThe UK's Olympic spirit is spurring on the economy, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said, according to the Daily Express. The paper describes Mr Sunak as buoyant and quotes him as saying he is "confident in the strength of our economy". Households have amassed billions of pounds in savings during lockdown and experts believe it will now be spent, the paper adds.image captionThe Archbishop of York has written an article in the Daily Telegraph in which he criticises the "metropolitan elite" in London and the South East, claiming they misunderstand people who are proud to be English as "backwardly xenophobic". The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell - who is the Church of England's most senior cleric as the Archbishop of Canterbury is on sabbatical - also asks why being patriotic has become taboo.image captionThe Daily Star leads with reports the UK could see a shortage of chips because of high demand from the continent for British potatoes. A catering firm tells the paper that floods in Europe have affected growers, and frozen chips are likely to be particularly affected. "We'll be left with salad," suggests the Star. "Lettuce pray."image captionThe latest on the takeover bid for supermarket Morrisons leads the front of the Financial Times. The paper reports that the US private equity group Fortress has increased its offer for Britain's fourth largest supermarket to nearly £10bn. A rival firm has until Monday to decide whether to outbid Fortress or walk away.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox