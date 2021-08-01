Newspaper headlines: Team GB's 'flipping marvels' and new holiday 'crackdown'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Metro splashes on "another glittering day for Team GB" on the ninth day of the Tokyo Games as cyclist Charlotte Worthington clinched a gold medal while swimmer Duncan Scott took silver. Gymnast Max Whitlock is also pictured after winning the third Olympic gold of his career - next to the headline "The Max Factor".image captionThe Daily Mail's front page also praises Team's GB's medal haul, describing Worthington and Whitlock as "flipping marvels". Meanwhile its splash reports that "growing numbers" of patients are funding their own life-saving surgery to the tune of up to £20,000 a time due to a record NHS backlog - with 5.3m people waiting for treatment.image captionThe i reports that the Tories have been hit by a "poll slump" amid fears in the party that the "vaccine bounce" may be over. It says contributing factors include warnings over job losses when furlough ends next month, a drop in Boris Johnson's popularity after his "self-isolation U-turn" - and increasing pressure on the PM to save the tourism sector by allowing fully jabbed travellers to enjoy restriction-free holidays.image captionThe Times splashes on the issue of summer holidays, reporting that Tory backbenchers are prepared to revolt over a "new crackdown" that would see travellers warned against visiting holiday hotspots like Spain. According to the paper, ministers are discussing creating a new amber watch list of countries that could move to the red list without notice which it believes will include Spain - and there are fears over Italy and Greece too. It adds the introduction of an amber watch list was due to be signed off on Thursday but the decision was delayed due to a "government split".image captionThe front page of the Daily Express also splashes on the pressure on the PM over summer holidays, citing campaigners who warn he has "one last chance" to save both trips abroad and the "beleaguered" travel sector.image captionDiscontent within the Conservative party also makes the Guardian's lead - but the paper's report focuses on MPs' opposition over the Treasury's spending this autumn and plans to cut Universal Credit at the end of September. The paper says several senior Tories have called on ministers to abandon the cuts, including Steve Baker who has criticised "intolerable" levels of hunger and poverty in his home counties constituency of Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's main story has more detail on the Covid vaccination booster programme which is due to begin next month. The paper reports that 2,000 pharmacies will help to deliver the third shots in the arms of 32m Britons. All adults aged 50 and over and the immunosuppressed will be offered the booster jabs, which the Telegraph claims could happen as early as 6 September. It adds that ministers are considering giving people a different brand of vaccine from their first and second shots as early trials suggested mixing jabs could boost the body's immune response.image captionEngland footballer Tyrone Mings has told the Sun that he needed therapy for mental health problems during the Three Lions' Euros campaign. He says he had a "tough time" and had "no shame in admitting that".image captionThe Daily Mirror reports on "fury" after an attack on an oil tanker that killed two people, including a British security guard. The paper reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed Iran and warned the UK will respond to the "callous" drone strike in the Gulf.image captionThe Financial Times reports that "house prices are booming in almost every major economy" in the wake of the pandemic, with low interest rates, lockdown savings and a desire for more space fuelling the trend. But the paper warns that if the trend continues, it could become "unsustainable" that might ultimately push activity "into reverse".image captionFinally Daily Star's front page criticises comments by broadcasters Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson over the Olympics.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox