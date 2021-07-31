Newspaper headlines: 'Kebabs for jabs' and 'baby no 2' for PM and Carrie

Newspaper headlines: 'Kebabs for jabs' and 'baby no 2' for PM and CarrieBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionYoung people are to be offered free taxi rides, takeaway and supermarket discounts if they have their Covid vaccinations, as part of a government jabs drive, according to the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. Ministers are said to be a discussing a voucher scheme with dozens of firms to be launched later this month. It says the government is "desperate" to boost vaccine uptake among the young - with just 67% of under-29s having received their first dose. Cabinet ministers have told the paper that if uptake is boosted to more than 80% this could remove the need for Covid passports in venues like nightclubs.image caption"Kebabs for jabs" is how the Sunday People describes the "rewards" being offered to young people to get vaccinated.image captionThe Sunday Mirror leads on the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are expecting their second child together. The paper reports that Mrs Johnson announced the news on Instagram - and also revealed that she had previously had a miscarriage. The couple are already parents to their 15-month-old son Wilfred.image captionThe Mail on Sunday's front page quotes Mrs Johnson as saying the couple are hoping for a Christmas "rainbow baby" - a term that describes a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.image captionThe Sunday Express splashes on the same story, with a headline that echoes Mrs Johnson's comment that she was "incredibly blessed" to be pregnant again.image captionThe Daily Star greets the Johnsons' baby news with its cheeky headline "So THAT's what he's been doing in the lockdown".image captionThe Sunday Times reports an allegation from a top Tory donor that Ben Elliot, the Conservative party's co-chair, "profited" from giving wealthy clients of his firm Quintessentially access to the Prince of Wales. It claims that Mr Elliot, the Duchess of Cornwall's nephew, introduced Mohamed Amersi, a telecoms millionaire who it says paid an annual fee of £15,000 to be an "elite" member of Quintessentially, to the future king, before the firm organised for him to meet Charles over an "intimate dinner" at Dumfries House in Scotland. Mr Amersi, who later became a member of the prince's inner circle and a trustee of one of his charities, described the arrangement as "access capitalism". However, a spokesman for Mr Elliot told the paper that he had helped Mr Amersi meet Charles "because he wanted to support the prince's charitable work". The spokesman added that Mr Elliot had helped raise more than £13m for charities through the Quintessentially Foundation and was "proud" of this work.image captionA "stark" analysis by Keir Starmer's new strategist Deborah Mattinson has warned Labour that regaining power will be "impossible" unless the party lures back millions of voters who defected to the Conservatives in 2019, according to the Observer's main story. Top party figures say the briefing suggested this will only happen if Labour adopts "clearer, sharper, more uplifting messages about the party's values and Starmer's vision".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox