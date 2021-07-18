Newspaper headlines: 'Freedom day farce' and PM's isolation 'flip flopping'By BBC NewsStaffPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMost of Monday's papers lead with the revelation that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now self-isolating after coming into contact with the health secretary, who has tested positive for coronavirus. It comes as lockdown rules are lifted in England on Monday. "Freedom day farce" is the Daily Telegraph's framing of the story, referencing growing calls for the rules on self-isolation to be changed. An anonymous Cabinet minister quoted by the paper says Health Secretary Sajid Javid is facing pressure to bring forward from 16 August the date when fully vaccinated people will be able to no longer isolate after a negative PCR test.image captionThe Daily Mail asks if the prime minister will "see sense" on the "pingdemic" as pressure from business leaders and MPs mounts. The paper adds that about 1.7 million people are self-isolating after being contacted - or "pinged" - by NHS Test and Trace. Key NHS workers will be exempted from the quarantine rule due to staff shortages, the paper adds, in a bid to help hospitals avoid cancelling operations.image captionSeveral food retailers have warned of shortages and price increases as workers are told to self-isolate, placing pressure on the supply chain, the Financial Times reports. Supermarket group Iceland said stores have had to close because of the "sharp" spike in staff absences. Marks and Spencer announced it would have to slash opening hours if staffing levels dropped and restaurants bosses said menus were being scaled back because of shortages, the paper adds.image captionDaily cases could reach 200,000 by mid-August, a leading scientific adviser has warned, the Times reports. The paper carries comments from Prof Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, who also warned that 500,000 more people could develop long Covid. The Times says that YouGov research has revealed that the government is out of step with the public on the decision to reopen, with just 31% in favour compared to 55% against. The main image dominating the Times' front page, and that of several other papers, is of Sir Lewis Hamilton celebrating after winning the British Grand Prix.image captionThe Daily Mirror leads with Mr Johnson's plea to the nation to be cautious as social distancing restrictions are lifted in England. "Go forward with all the right prudence and respect for other people," Mr Johnson said. The PM's comments come as calls grow for the government to backtrack on lifting the mask mandate in public spaces.image captionThe Daily Star describes the events involving the prime minister on Sunday as "flip flopping", with dozens of pairs of the summer footwear scattered across the paper's front page and an alliteration-heavy headline. "Flip flopping fop's a flipping flop," the paper says, as it reports on criticism of the PM's initial decision to take part in a pilot scheme enabling him to escape isolation - or as the Star terms his "quarantine dodge bid".image captionThe i sets out how the government's U-turn unfolded. At 08:00 BST, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak announced they were exempt from self-isolating because they were taking part in the pilot scheme involving daily testing. Less than three hours later, at 10:38 BST, Downing Street announced the U-turn following a "furious backlash".image caption"Chequers mate" is the headline dominating Metro as the paper says the PM was "shamed" into U-turning after a public outcry over the "VIP lane". The prime minister will now spend 19 June in quarantine at Chequers, the paper reports.image captionThe Daily Express also leads with the swift government reversal after the public backlash "forced" him to change his quarantine plans.image captionFinally, the Guardian is the only national paper not to lead with the developments ahead of Covid restrictions lifting in England on Monday. Instead, the paper carries details of an investigation into the alleged abuse of a cyber-surveillance weapon being used to target activists, politicians and journalists. The paper says that the findings suggest widespread abuse of hacking spyware, Pegasus.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox