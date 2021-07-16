Newspaper headlines: 'French holiday chaos', and 'world watching' PM

Newspaper headlines: 'French holiday chaos', and 'world watching' PMBy BBC NewsStaffPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Mail joins several papers to lead with the "French holiday chaos" after a last-minute change to the quarantine advice for those crossing the Channel. From Monday, fully vaccinated people returning from amber countries - except France - will not have to isolate for 10 days. France is on the amber list, but ministers said the easing would not apply due to concerns over the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa. The Mail says thousands of Britons' holiday plans have been "ruined" following the "shock" rule change.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says there is "no way for Britons in France to escape the change in policy" due to quarantine restrictions that are still in place until Monday. The paper comments that the latest change could undermine British efforts to persuade foreign countries to drop quarantine requirements for double-jabbed arrivals from the UK before next month.image captionAccording to the Guardian, ministers were divided over official advice presented to them by the Joint Biosecurity Centre on Wednesday, which suggested France should be added to the rest list. If done, only British citizens and nationals would be allowed to enter England and then pay to quarantine in a hotel. The paper adds that ministers decided against the move "because of the significant diplomatic and political repercussions".image captionFrance has effectively been placed in a new category between the amber and red list, the Times says. An estimated 500,000 Britons who were due to travel in or through the country this weekend will be affected by the rule change, the paper adds. Quarantine exemptions for hauliers and other essential workers will continue. The new restrictions on French travel comes as more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases were reported in the UK for the first time since mid-January on Friday.image captionAmid the rise in cases, Boris Johnson's lifting of most restrictions in England next week have been condemned by health experts globally, who have called it "a threat to the world", according to the FT Weekend. The paper notes that the UK has the highest number of cases of any country - below only Indonesia and Brazil. Some experts are worried the UK could become a breeding ground for variants, the FT adds. Although Health Secretary Sajid Javid originally indicated there is "no going back", Lucy Frazer, the solicitor general, has said the government will consider introducing further restrictions if the situation escalates.image captionThe i Weekend also says the world is watching Mr Johnson's "gamble" ahead of lockdown restrictions lifting in England on Monday, with infection rates expected to overtake the highest ever recorded by the government "within days". The paper adds that doctors fear Britain could experience a "Covid explosion" after rules are relaxed in England. Meanwhile, police, firefighters, supermarket staff and meat packers could become exempt from staying home if contacted by Test and Trace, according to paper.image captionThat's amid a so-called "pingdemic" as people are contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app. "Oh burger!" is the Sun's headline as the paper reports that thousands of meat factor employees have been alerted, forcing them off work and potentially placing barbecues in jeopardy.image captionAnd the Daily Star leads with the hot temperatures due to hit parts of the UK on Monday, saying "here comes Bermuda blast". Temperatures are due to reach 32C, the paper says - just in time for "Freedom Day".image captionThe rising temperature has led to a health alert being issued in Britain, the Daily Express reports, as the country braces for a "sizzling start" to the school holidays.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox