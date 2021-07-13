Newspaper headlines: Kids 'defend Lions' and 'outrage' at foreign aid cut

Newspaper headlines: Kids 'defend Lions' and 'outrage' at foreign aid cutBy BBC NewsStaffPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA handwritten note from a nine-year-old expressing her support for England star Marcus Rashford is blown up across the bottom of the Daily Mirror's front page, after he and two other England players were subjected to racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final. The paper says it is one of the "moving" letters that "flooded in" for the players.image captionA picture of dozens of people gathered at an anti-racism demonstration by a mural of Rashford, which was defaced after the final, is splashed across the front page of the Metro. The paper says the prime minister has warned social media firms to "up their game" and stop online racism after the abuse.image captionThe i reports on Instagram's statement that messages sent to Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho with monkey and banana emojis "didn't go against our community guidelines". The paper concludes that the platform sees them as "OK".image captionThe Sun splashes on a call by England defender Harry Maguire for social media companies to crack down on trolls. The paper reports his father was "left with suspected broken rubs after being crushed by ticketless yobs storming" Wembley Stadium in London, where the final took place on Sunday.image captionThe Met Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, wants to seek a new term after her contract expires in April, the Times reports. That is "despite criticism over security failures" at Wembley and a "string of other controversies", it adds.image captionThe Star juxtaposes a quote from the prime minister urging caution when England's Covid-19 restrictions ease on 19 July with a picture of football fans in the street in the aftermath of Sunday night's match. It asks: "Now, is anyone else a little concerned about the end of lockdown?"image captionThere has been "outrage" after the government won a Commons vote to lock in cuts to spending on overseas aid, according to the Guardian. The paper says Downing Street has "been accused of putting tens of thousands of lives at risk". It quotes former Prime Minister Sir John Major saying the move showed "the stamp of Little England, not Great Britain".image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that British holidaymakers are being "barred" from boarding flights to Europe after receiving the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It features an interview with a couple who were turned away they tried to board a flight to Malta. "We were just gutted," they tell the paper.image captionThe Daily Mail reports that Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will announce a "planned statute of limitations" that will cover "all incidents during the Troubles". The paper says it means "veterans who served in Northern Ireland are finally set to be freed from the threat of prosecution".image captionThe move will end "a witch-hunt of heroes", according to the Daily Express, as "hundreds of veterans who fear renewed questioning are to be reassured that they are protected by law". It adds that Northern Irish paramilitaries will get the same immunity.image captionThe Financial Times reports that consumer prices in the US grew faster than expected in June. It says price jumps have "so far been most significant in sectors directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic", referring to soaring prices of air fares and used cars. The paper says the increase in June has challenged the Federal Reserve's view that high inflation would be temporary.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox