Newspaper headlines: 'Lions did us proud' and 'curse strikes again'By BBC NewsStaffPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Metro sums up the thoughts of a nation as it declares "Lions did us proud" after England's 3-2 loss on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Its main image shows manager Gareth Southgate consoling a devastated Bukayo Saka after his penalty miss.image caption"The ultimate agony... penalties heartbreak again," says the Daily Telegraph.image captionIt was "one last fateful kick of a ball" that ended England's dream, the Times notes. It describes the final at Wembley as having "the cruellest of Hollywood twists". It is now 55 years and counting since England's last trophy win. "After all that time you would think that defeat should become easier to bear," its chief sports writer Matt Dickinson says, "but, as a bereft Wembley emptied, this one stung."image caption"Heartbreak" says the i paper. It says the young England squad fell short despite keeper Jordan Pickford's shoot-out heroics. "Maybe next year," it adds hopefully - saying the players now set their sights on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.image caption"It hurts... but we're so proud of you" the Daily Express declares. It describes the penalty shoot-out as "nerve-shredding". "Our time will come," it adds.image caption"Anyone for conkers?" asks the Daily Star. "Football is stupid and so are penalties, we decided late last night," it says. And its thought for the day? "You've done us proud, lads".image captionThe England team were "the pride of the nation" says the Sun as it describes a "penalties curse" as "striking again". The team will now hope to win 56 years of hurt at next year's World Cup, the paper adds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox