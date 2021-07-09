Newspaper headlines: 'Let's bring it home!' and 'one game from glory'By BBC NewsStaffPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Let's bring it back home, Harry!" says the Daily Mail ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. The paper says "it's the moment we've been dreaming of" as it predicts the nation "will come to a standstill, united in fervent hope that" captain Harry Kane will follow in Bobby Moore's footsteps and lead England to glory.image captionManager Gareth Southgate is calling on the nation "to feel the pride of its history as his England team face their ultimate test" says the Telegraph. It says Southgate is summoning "the warrior spirit of generations past". The paper quotes the manager as saying inclusivity is really important as it reflects modern England, as he hailed the country's history as proving the nation has held firm against the odds.image caption"Our courage, pride, decency" is the Daily Express' headline. It describes Southgate's words as a "rallying cry... igniting a sense of pride".image captionEngland is "one game from glory" says the i Weekend. The paper says history is calling on the young team to win their first European Championship trophy - but it adds that "win or lose, [the] nation salutes players who have won over [the] public with skill, bravery and humility".image captionSouthgate's words are also a rallying cry for the Mirror as it notes the manager's pride in England's history, decency and strength in adversity.image captionElsewhere, the Times reports that the government is considering the use of Covid certification in the hospitality sector as part of plans for a fourth wave of infections in the autumn. The move would require venues to seek proof of two jabs or negative test and the paper says some in government believe it could also encourage younger people to get vaccinated.image captionNHS workers could be exempted from self-isolation rules, according to the FT Weekend's lead story. The paper says that soaring numbers of health service staff are isolating as cases in the community rise. The paper says Downing Street confirmed NHS staff may not have to self-isolate when in close contact with a positive case.image captionThe Guardian leads on mounting pressure facing the Metropolitan Police over its investigations into Wayne Couzens, the killer of Sarah Everard, who was snatched from a London street in March. The paper says Couzens had been accused of indecent exposure three times before her death.image captionThere's an apology to Italy on the front page of the Daily Star. The paper says it hopes its main image of a pizza topped with pineapple slices won't offend Italians and put them off their game ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox