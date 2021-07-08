Newspaper headlines: 'Three lie-ins' and 'thousands spared isolation'By BBC NewsStaffPublished31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Three lie-ins" roars the Sun, as it reports thousands of England fans will get "extra time to recover" after Sunday's final against Italy. It reports that many companies are allowing staff to sleep off boozy celebrations by altering opening times and office hours. Elsewhere, it pictures a contestant of this year's Love Island after an alleged break-in at the programme's compound in Mallorca.image captionThe Daily Mail says the NHS Covid-19 app will be changed to "cut the numbers being asked to isolate unnecessarily". The paper describes the self-isolation system as controversial and cites fears it will cripple the economy in its current form. At the moment, those registered as close contacts are asked to spend up to 10 days in isolation by the app.image captionAirlines have reported a five-fold rise in bookings for foreign holidays after the government announced a new policy scrapping quarantine for double-jabbed UK residents returning to England from around 100 countries, according to the Times. In other news, the paper says Boris Johnson is considering a bank holiday on Monday 19 July to coincide with the lifting of most restrictions in England and to celebrate a potential England win over Italy this weekend.image captionThe Mirror's main image shows jubilant England fans on top of a double-decker bus in London below its headline: "Fever pitch". The paper says calls are growing for a bank holiday on Monday if the Three Lions win.image caption"Sunak tells workers to get back to the office" says the Daily Telegraph as it reports an interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says the lack of face-to-face interaction has harmed younger staff during the pandemic. The paper concedes that Mr Sunak said it was not for government to order companies to change policies on working arrangements. Its main picture is of the last Union flag in Afghanistan, which was taken down during a ceremony on 24 June, as the last UK troops left the country.image captionSummer travel to 100 countries will be opened up as quarantine requirements for the double jabbed are eased in England, the Guardian reports. The paper says ministers "opened the door" for travellers to enjoy summer holidays - but overseas residents who have not received a jab via the NHS will still be ordered to isolate on their return to the UK. A beaming Gareth Southgate is the paper's main image ahead of England's Euro 2020 final on Sunday.image captionChancellor Rishi Sunak has been warned over plans to guarantee a bumper pensions payout, the Express says, after he hinted an 8% rise may not be "fair" to taxpayers.image caption"What have the Romans ever done for us?" asks an irreverent Daily Star as it notes aqueducts, sanitation, roads and nice wine are among the Italian achievements ahead of England's final against Italy on Sunday.image caption"Its the final countdown" says the Metro, which describes the England team as "one game from glory". Two fans dressed as lions were the "mane of the match", the paper says.image captionOlympic organisers in Japan have banned spectators amid a surge in Covid infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo, the Financial Times reports. Elsewhere, the paper says the European Central Bank has set a new inflation target of 2% and said it could tolerate emergency moves beyond it.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox