Newspaper headlines: 'Finally!' say papers after England's thrilling win

Newspaper headlines: 'Finally!' say papers after England's thrilling winBy BBC NewsStaffPublished30 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMost of Thursday's front pages lead with England's thrilling semi-final win over Denmark, taking them to their first final in a men's major tournament since 1966. "Finally!" says the Mirror, as it asks its readers: "Kane you believe it?"image captionThe Daily Mail uses the same pun in its headline as it pictures England's team captain Harry Kane punching the air in joy. The match was a night of high drama that kept millions of fans on the edge of their seats, the paper says.image captionFootball really could be coming home, says the Daily Express as it pictures the ecstatic England players piling on Kane. It calls the Denmark game "nail-biting", with 30 tense minutes of extra time. "After all the misery of the pandemic, this heroic performance was the ultimate booster jab for the nation," it adds.image captionThe Times leads with a report straight from Wembley, as it describes the mighty roar of euphoria and asks us to "imagine the delirium if England actually go on to win" the whole tournament. It says the Denmark game was "horrendously tight all the way through" and required a couple of dollops of luck - but "after so long waiting, who cared about that?"image captionThe photo of a jubilant Harry Kane alongside teammate Phil Foden just moments after Kane scored the winner makes the front of many papers, including the Sun. The paper says the semi-final result has given England fans their best feeling since 1966.image captionThe Daily Star says that getting to the final is a "happy ending indeed". It has published a special souvenir edition of the paper and urges readers to buy two copies "because we might not get to another final for 55 years".image captionThe i newspaper likens the Euro win to a fairytale, describing the match as thrilling. It praises Raheem Sterling, saying the speedy forward has given his "greatest performance for his country".image captionLooking ahead to Sunday's final against Italy, the Metro says it is shaping up to be an "epic showdown".image captionThe Telegraph predicts that the final at Wembley will smash all television viewing records and lift the country's spirits after 16 months of the coronavirus pandemic. Its main story looks ahead to a government announcement on travel later. It says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to say that fully-vaccinated holidaymakers will be able to return from amber list countries without quarantining from as early as 19 July - but they will still have to pay for Covid tests.image captionAnd the Financial Times leads with the story that the money transfer firm Wise - formerly TransferWise - joined the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, valued at nearly £9bn. The paper says Wise's successful debut is a welcome boost to the government's efforts to attract more tech groups to London. The firm was set up in 2010 by two Estonians who were fed up with the cost of moving money between countries.