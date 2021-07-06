Newspaper headlines: 'Isolation insanity' and 'Beer we go' as England awaits

Newspaper headlines: 'Isolation insanity' and 'Beer we go' as England awaitsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished33 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe front page of the Daily Mail, like many of Wednesday's papers, is a game of two halves. At the top, it cheers on England's footballers. urging Gareth Southgate's team to make history. Below, it brands the government's decision to extend self-isolation rules for another six weeks as "Isolation insanity". The paper says there's been a furious backlash, with the quarantine rules threatening holidays and business - and ruining plans for up to 3.5 million every week.image captionBeside a picture of the "unstoppable" England captain Harry Kane, The Daily Telegraph reports that the government has been accused of delaying "Freedom Day" with its plans to make fully vaccinated people follow self-isolation rules right up until 16 August. It says the development has dealt a blow to the hospitality and arts sectors, with warnings that venues and performances face being shut down when a single member of staff or crew tests positive for coronavirus.image captionThe Financial Times also takes a look at the impact of the delay to ending isolation rules, saying business and health chiefs are warning England will face weeks of workplace chaos. It expects about 2 million people a week to be at risk of contracting coronavirus or being asked to self-isolate.image captionThe Guardian has done some further analysis of the numbers and reports potentially as many as 10 million people could have to isolate over a six-week period. It quotes Health Secretary Sajid Javid saying England was entering "uncharted territory" in its wholesale scrapping of lockdown rules from 19 July.image captionThe Daily Express takes a different tack, calling Sajid Javid's move to end self-isolation for those who are full vaccinated from 16 August a "freedom boost".image captionThe i has an exclusive story under the headline "Masks were ditched for the economy". It quotes a Whitehall source saying the driving force to scrap mandatory face coverings came from modelling that showed events and hospitality industries could lose more than £4bn. It adds that ministers decided to lift the mask-wearing restriction despite scientists' warnings that "baseline measures" should be kept in place to control a "resurgence in infections" and stop "super-spreader events".image captionThe Times has news for travellers this summer - it says that from as early as 19 July, fully vaccinated people arriving in England from countries on the amber list will be able to avoid quarantine. Ministers will meet on Wednesday to sign off a policy, it says, that will allow people to travel from amber destinations without isolating for up to 10 days, thereby opening up travel from France, Greece, Italy and Spain.image captionFootball and beer make the front of the Metro. It reckons fans will sink 30 million pints as they cheer on their team, leaving the streets deserted but bringing a boost to the beleaguered hospitality industry. Beside the headline "Beer we go", an England fan with a full pint is pictured saying a little prayer for England.image captionFor the Sun, it's football and a bacon sandwich, a nod to England's semi-final opponents. It calls on Southgate's lads to bring home the bacon, saying it's time to sizzle against the Danish.image captionThe Daily Star is willing England on with the Shakespearean rallying call - once more unto the breach, dear friends. But it acknowledges the team might need a bit of luck on their side if they're to secure a place in the Euro 2020 final. Touch wood, they tell their readers.