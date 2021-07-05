Newspaper headlines: Now or never, says PM, after lockdown ending 'gamble'By BBC NewsStaffPublished58 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNearly all the papers are leading on the same story - the announcement by Boris Johnson that he plans to scrap laws in England enforcing masks and social distancing on 19 July, meaning pubs and theatres can operate without restrictions. Under the headline "It's now or never, says Johnson", The Telegraph says the PM suggested that Britain might not return to normality if it did not seize the opportunity now. It quotes him as saying: "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves. 'when will be able to return to normal?'"image captionThe Daily Mail also picks up on the prime minister's "it's now or never" remark made at a "sombre" Downing Street press conference. It says the PM warned a further delay to a return to normality would run the risk of trying to reopen in autumn or winter when "the virus has an edge". But, the paper warns, there is confusion now over quarantine for summer holidays, the end of mandatory mask wearing and the future of working from home.image captionThe timing of the PM's move to lift restrictions is also the focus of the Times' front page. It says that as Boris Johnson sought to end months of lockdown, he simultaneously urged caution - and added that tougher guidance might be needed in the winter. But the paper says he would "do everything possible to avoid reimposing restrictions, with all the costs that they bring".image captionThe Financial Times says Boris Johnson struck a downbeat note as he admitted that cases could almost double to 50,000 a day by the reopening date, with deaths likely to continue rising. The paper says he admitted restrictions might have to be reimposed in the winter and calls the removal of the legal requirement to wear a mask a "totemic move for lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs".image captionThe Guardian calls the move a gamble in its headline, above a picture of a worried-looking PM. The paper points out that when Boris Johnson revokes hundreds of Covid regulations, he'll be making England the "most unrestricted society in Europe". It says the "big bang" reopening has been branded "reckless" by Labour and the dropping of the legal requirement for masks has prompted a backlash from bereaved families and regional mayors.image captionThe Metro's headline reads: "Boris rolls the dice". It says the PM has taken a bold gamble by declaring the last lockdown restrictions will lift on 19 July - even though daily Covid cases will rise and more people will die. It highlights Boris Johnson's comments around the public being able to make their "own informed decisions" and his warning that the pandemic is "far from over". "I don't want people to feel this is the moment to get demob-happy, that this is the end of Covid," he is quoted as saying.image captionThe Mirror focuses on the concerns around the move to ditch masks in crowded places under the headline "Masking for trouble". It quotes Jo Goodman, whose dad died of Covid, saying: "It's hard to see what the logic is behind this." The paper also mentions a poll which found most Britons want masks to stay on public transport.image captionThe i turns its attention to efforts to get more people fully vaccinated. Under the headline, Double jabs push as masks rule is lifted, it says the PM has promised to speed up vaccinations, with all adults getting a second dose after eight weeks.image captionThe Sun, which has its eye firmly on Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final, pictures Boris Johnson and England stars Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling against a backdrop of the St George's flag and the headline Free Lions. It says the PM has torn up social distancing laws and hailed July 19's Freedom Day as an end to "government diktats".image captionThe Daily Star goes with the latest broadside from Dominic Cummings on its front page. In a blog post, the PM's former top adviser wrote Boris Johnson "regularly admits it's ludicrous he's prime minister".