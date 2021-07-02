Newspaper headlines: Quarantine 'to end' for fully jabbed, and 'Yes we Kane'By BBC NewsStaffPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSaturday's papers feature several reports of what life could look like for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. According to the Times, those who have been double jabbed will not need to isolate or take daily tests after they have been in contact with a positive case, under plans being drawn up by ministers. It is the "clearest sign yet of ministers' plans to replace virus restrictions with a focus on personal responsibility", the paper notes. Despite official estimates indicating that infections will rise by up to 26%, the government is likely to "accept the risk" in order to avoid disruption to schools, businesses and public services, the Times adds.image captionThe NHS Covid app is the focus of the Daily Mail's front page, with the paper reporting that Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from business leaders, MPs and health experts to review the system over fears it could "cripple" the economy. The paper says the app forces contacts of coronavirus cases to self-isolate for 10 days, causing "chaos" in offices, bars and restaurants.image caption"Travel boost for holidays in Europe" is the headline dominating the front of the i weekend. The paper reports that the "hard-line stance" adopted by European Union countries around quarantine is softening, with Germany due to relax rules for British people who have been double-vaccinated.image captionThe Daily Express paints the German travel announcement as a "win for Britons". Double-jabbed travellers from the UK to Germany will not have to quarantine "in the foreseeable future", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, following a meeting with Mr Johnson.image captionElsewhere, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove's separation from his wife Sarah Vine is the Daily Telegraph's lead story, with the paper saying the split raises coronavirus social distancing questions. Mr Gove is the second senior cabinet minister in a week to announce the end of his marriage, with Matt Hancock stepping down as health secretary last weekend after having an affair with an aide. As a senior government figure closely involved in making decisions about coronavirus measures, the paper says the split will prompt questions about Mr Gove's own domestic arrangements. Separately, the Archbishop of York is supporting a campaign to end school bubbles, the paper adds.image captionMeanwhile, the FT Weekend reports that London is once again Europe's largest share trading centre, taking the crown from Amsterdam. About €40bn (£33.3bn) of deals are completed each day in the City, the paper adds, and London's share of the European market has gradually increased in recent months as the UK resumed trading in Swiss stocks.image captionLabour's success in the Batley and Spen by-election leads the Guardian, with Sir Keir Starmer calling the win a victory for "decency". He contrasted Kim Leadbeater's spirit with a prime minister "who basks in his own dishonesty". Writing in the paper, the Labour leader said: "We want to bring the country together, not push communities apart." When he visited the constituency earlier, Sir Keir said "Labour is coming home" - a timely football reference.image captionAnd the beautiful game is certainly on the minds of millions of England fans ahead of the Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine - which the Daily Mirror and several other papers feature prominently. "Yes we Kane" is the Mirror's front page headline. The paper carries comments from England captain Harry Kane, who said: "We will give it everything."image captionMaintaining the optimism, Paul Gascoigne has told the Sun that if the nation throws its support behind the Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, England can win the Euros. "If we trust in Gareth, everything else will come good," the former international player said.image captionAdopting a tongue-in-cheek approach, the Daily Star urges readers to use its front page - featuring Kane holding two golden footballs - and rub it for luck to get England through to the semi-finals.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox