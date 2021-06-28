Newspaper headlines: Javid's 'freedom fight' and PM 'rewrites history'By BBC NewsStaffPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral of Tuesday's front pages lead with the new health secretary's confirmation that the final easing of lockdown measures in England is still set for 19 July. "Bring it on!" declares the Daily Mail, as it claims Sajid Javid is "fighting for freedom". He told MPs on Monday that ministers "see no reason to go beyond" that "target date" - with the number of deaths still "mercifully low" despite rising cases.image captionThe i newspaper also reports on Mr Javid's first address to the House of Commons as health secretary, calling 19 July the "end of the line for lockdown". Mr Javid's statement added: "We cannot simply eliminate the virus - we have to learn to live with it."image captionThe Daily Express calls the new health secretary "Mr Optimism". The end of England's lockdown was originally scheduled for 21 June, but was pushed back by four weeks with the promise of a review after two. Mr Javid's update marks the end of that review.image captionAnd the Financial Times says Mr Javid made a sharp break with the tone of his predecessor, Matt Hancock, by aligning himself with many Conservative ministers who believe that it is time to discard caution and reopen the country. "No date we choose comes with zero-risk for Covid," he said.image captionThe Daily Telegraph splashes with a call to end the "madness" of isolating children. The new children's commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, tells the paper bubbles and self-isolation from schools should be scrapped as soon as possible, warning of "trauma" being inflicted on a generation of children. The paper claims the government issued guidance to schools on Monday suggesting isolation could be replaced with daily testing by September.image captionThe Guardian claims that ministers are expected to end isolation for pupils in England when schools return in September. The paper understands that ministers plan to overhaul the current system where pupils are separated into bubbles - sometimes numbering more than 200 children - and forced to quarantine at home if anyone in their group tests positive.image captionMeanwhile, the Times leads on plans for schools to become mobile phone-free zones. Gavin Williamson has vowed to impose a nationwide classroom ban, under which heads would be told to stop pupils using their phones at any point during the school day, the paper reports. A call for evidence is asking heads and staff for their views on mobile phones before updating guidance in schools later this year, it adds.image captionThe Metro focuses on the fallout of Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary, carrying claims the PM is "rewriting history" by suggesting he sacked Mr Hancock despite "doggedly standing by him". On Monday the PM defended his actions after Mr Hancock's resignation as health secretary over breaking social distancing guidelines with a colleague. Asked why he hadn't sacked Mr Hancock, the PM replied: "I read the story on Friday and by Saturday we had a new health secretary." However on Friday, No 10 said the PM had accepted an apology from Mr Hancock and considered the case "closed".image captionThe Daily Star opts for a similar front page, albeit with a different tone. The paper devotes its splash to an "exciting new game" to help its readers to keep up with politics - alongside a description of the back and forth over Mr Hancock's resignation.image captionElsewhere, there is anticipation for England's Euro 2020 fixture against Germany later. The Sun calls on Harry Kane to end his goal drought in front of an expected 40,000-strong Wembley crowd.image captionAnd the Daily Mirror calls it a "night made for heroes", saying all eyes will be on Wembley at 17:00 BST as England take on arch rivals Germany in the knockouts.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox