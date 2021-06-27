Newspaper headlines: PM faces Hancock questions and Javid's 19 July push

Newspaper headlines: PM faces Hancock questions and Javid's 19 July pushBy BBC NewsStaffPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe events surrounding Matt Hancock's departure as health secretary continue to feature prominently on the front pages. Monday's edition of the Guardian carries comments from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says Boris Johnson still has "huge questions to answer" in the aftermath of Mr Hancock's resignation. Mr Hancock stepped down from his ministerial post on Saturday after footage was released showing him kissing Gina Coladangelo, whom he hired. Ms Coladangelo's £15,000 role at the Department of Health involved 15 to 20 days of work per year. The government is being urged to launch an investigation into a "potential abuse of public money", the paper says. "The resignation is far from the end of the matter," Sir Keir added.image captionMetro says that Mr Hancock has been reported to the police over his breach of social distancing guidance when he kissed Ms Coladangelo. Labour MP Fleur Anderson has asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate, the paper reports. Families of coronavirus victims have backed calls for a prosecution, Metro adds.image captionFrustration over Mr Hancock's actions is having a nationwide impact, according to the Daily Express. "Britain's Covid resolve put to the test," is the paper's headline. The Express says experts are worried that the former health secretary's actions could open the "floodgates" to mass rule-breaking before 19 July - the date when the final lockdown restrictions in England could lift.image captionOne man who is keen to end lockdown "as soon as possible" is Mr Hancock's replacement, Sajid Javid. On his first full day as the newly-appointed health secretary, Mr Javid said returning to normal quickly was his "most immediate priority". The Telegraph quotes a source close to Mr Javid who says he will be "extremely reluctant" to back an extension to restrictions. Separately, the paper reports that the defence secretary and the UK's six most senior military commanders are self-isolating after the head of the armed forces tested positive for coronavirus.image captionThe i leads with news that the Department of Health will look at how footage of Mr Hancock embracing Ms Coladangelo came to be leaked. Officials want the camera that caught Mr Hancock to be taped up and deactivated before Mr Javid arrives, the paper adds. Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary who is now chairman of the Commons health committee, said it was "completely unacceptable" to film ministers inside offices without them knowing.image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that Mr Hancock is facing calls to be stripped of a £16,000 pay out he is set to receive after resigning - a sum Labour labels "disgusting". That one word also serves as the Mirror's headline.image captionA day after its sister Sunday paper quoted a friend of Mr Hancock saying that the former health secretary's romantic relationship with Ms Coladangelo only started last month, the Daily Mail's front page asks the question "Did affair with aide start a year ago?". Its lead story, however, is headlined "Lost children of lockdown" and reports that nearly 100,000 pupils did not return to full-time education when their schools reopened.image captionThe Financial Times leads with news that the Financial Conduct Authority has told Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, to stop all regulated activities in Britain. The paper says the move is a sign of how regulators are cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry amid concerns over its potential role in illicit activities.image captionElsewhere, the Times reports that Priti Patel will introduce new laws which will allow the government to create an off-shore immigration processing centre for asylum seekers. The home secretary is due to begin talks with Denmark over sharing a centre in Africa, the paper adds. And the lead image on the front page is of seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion Serena Williams on the eve of the championships.image captionFinally, the Daily Star says someone from the Ministry of Defence left classified papers about a British destroyer and troop movements in Afghanistan at a bus stop. "You stupid boy" is the headline dominating the front page, accompanied by images of Dad's Army characters Pike and Captain Mainwaring.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox