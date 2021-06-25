Newspaper headlines: 'Hypocrite' Hancock hangs on, as PM 'backs' him

Newspaper headlines: 'Hypocrite' Hancock hangs on, as PM 'backs' himBy BBC NewsStaffPublished38 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionFallout from pictures of Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing an aide dominates the front of Saturday's papers. The i says there is outrage that the "hypocrite" minister has kept his position in Cabinet despite having broken social distancing guidance in May. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted Mr Hancock's apology and considers the matter closed, Downing Street has said. But bereaved families have called the PM's failure to sack the health secretary "a slap in the face", the paper adds.image caption"How can he cling on?" is the question posed by the Daily Mail. The images that several papers carry of Mr Hancock and Gina Coladangelo - whom he appointed - were first published by the Sun. The Mail notes the fact the pictures of the pair were taken on 6 May and in its words that was "11 days before the ban on hugging was lifted".image captionCabinet ministers have warned that Mr Hancock should be sacked for breaching coronavirus rules if public anger matches the backlash against Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper quotes Conservative MPs as urging the PM to "pull the plug" on Mr Hancock over his "hypocritical" behaviour. Cartoonist Matt makes fun of the incident, picturing a reader saying of the kiss: "That's not how you take a Covid swab."image captionThe Times' headline says that Mr Hancock is "fighting" for his job. A YouGov survey suggests that 49% of voters believed Mr Hancock should resign, with 25% saying he should stay, the paper reports. The paper quotes a government source who said Mr Johnson's decision to stand by him was a "failure of leadership". Scientists have warned that the health secretary's breach of social distancing rules might influence others, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Mirror uses the picture of the kissing couple across the whole of its front page with the banner headline "Cheat and liar..so PM backs him".image captionMeanwhile, the Daily Star is providing readers with a cut-out face mask of Mr Hancock, saying it is useful for men who don't look like Brad Pitt "but fancy a bit of the other with posh totty". And the paper's main headline expresses little surprise the health secretary has been backed by the prime minister, whom it says "is no stranger to such shenanigans".image captionThe Daily Express also leads with Mr Johnson's support of the "beleaguered" health secretary, despite it causing "anger throughout the nation".image captionLabour has said that if the health secretary failed to declare the relationship, Mr Hancock should quit for breaching the ministerial code, the FT Weekend reports. But, the paper adds, Mr Johnson has shown himself willing to defend his ministers and officials "at considerable political cost". Separately, the paper reports that Spain has rejected Angela Merkel's plan for an EU-wide quarantine policy for British tourists in a bid to boost tourism this year.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox