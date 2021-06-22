Newspaper headlines: Foreign travel hope, and 'no Indyref2 before 2024'By BBC NewsStaffPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionLike many papers, the Daily Mail features pictures of England fans and players celebrating after they won their Euro group. But the paper's top story is on the latest on foreign travel, saying it has learnt that ministers are planning to end the quarantine rule for fully-vaccinated holidaymakers returning from amber list countries. The change could come as early as 19 July, the Mail says - and would open up summer breaks to European countries.image captionThe Daily Mirror also reports that double-jabbed Britons may soon not need to self-isolate on their return, and instead will need to take daily tests. It quotes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying yesterday: "We're working on it." Children would also be included if travelling with their parents, the paper adds.image captionAccording to the Times, all remaining lockdown restrictions, including social distancing, face masks and the guidance to work from home are on track to be lifted on 19 July. The paper says the government has been encouraged by the low number of coronavirus deaths recently. After rules are lifted, the emphasis will be on "personal responsibility", a government source says, and people will be advised to wear masks in certain circumstances.image captionThe i newspaper also suggests there are reasons to be positive, saying that scientists are "more optimistic" about the latest statistics, which they believe show that vaccines are working and the link between new infections and serious illness is getting weaker. The paper says there are hopes of the government lifting restrictions on 5 July but Downing Street is more likely to wait another fortnight.image captionCabinet minister Michael Gove has done an interview with the Telegraph, saying the UK government will not grant a new referendum on Scottish independence before the next general election in 2024. The paper says his comments about Indyref2 sets the UK and Scottish governments "on a constitutional collision course", since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a vote by autumn 2023 - and boosts the chances that Scotland could eventually try and hold a referendum without approval from No 10.image captionThe Guardian reports that the government has confirmed there will be a consultation on privatising broadcaster Channel 4. The paper says it means the broadcaster's four decades under public ownership could be about to come to an end - and says the shake-up could transform the British TV landscape. It quotes one analyst as saying the proposal was "potentially spiteful" as some Conservatives say some of Channel 4's output is biased against them.image captionGoal scorer Raheem Sterling is celebrated on the front page of the Sun for securing England's group win in last night's game against the Czech Republic. But they now face a tough last 16 match, the paper says - against either France, Portugal, Germany or "fingers crossed" Hungary.image captionThe Daily Star dedicates its front page to anyone who might be a bit lost with the Euros - and what England's win means for the team's next steps. The paper says that if England faces Germany in the last 16 of the tournament, "we might need to call on Uri Geller".image captionThe news that more than 60,000 fans will be allowed in Wembley for the Euro semi-finals and final after the crowd capacity was increased makes the front of the Metro. The paper describes it as a "huge milestone" and marks the biggest official mass gathering in 16 months. So far, just 22,500 fans have been allowed in for group matches. Talks are ongoing on whether foreign VIPs could be exempt from England's strict quarantine rules.image captionOn the fifth anniversary of Britain's vote to leave the EU, the Express splashes with Boris Johnson's comments on how Brexit is going. "We have already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters," says the PM - and the changes will unleash the "true potential" of the UK.image captionThe Financial Times' top story is on some of the people for whom 2020 was a good year, as it reports that an estimated 5.2 million people became millionaires. According to a report from investment bank Credit Suisse, the gap between rich and poor widened in most countries last year - with an estimated 2.9 billion people, or 55% of adults, having less than $10,000 (around £7,168) in net assets.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox