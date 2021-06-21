Newspaper headlines: Covid chaos at Euros, and blow to foreign holidays

Newspaper headlines: Covid chaos at Euros, and blow to foreign holidaysBy BBC NewsStaffPublished27 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe news that Scotland footballer Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid and will miss the team's match against Croatia tonight makes the front of a few papers, including the Sun. It also means "Covid chaos" for England's camp, the Sun says, as players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - who are Gilmour's teammates at Chelsea - were seen hugging him on the pitch after England v Scotland last Friday.image captionThe Metro says Gilmour's positive test has "rocked" Euro 2020, with Chilwell and Mount now in doubt for England's match tonight. The paper says the ruling that Gilmour must quarantine for 10 days, but the rest of the Scotland team do not have to self-isolate, has left many people confused. It quotes one parent asking why a whole school class has to isolate if a pupil tests positive, but the Scottish team can still play.image captionThe Daily Mirror calls it a "Covid crisis", warning that Mount and Chilwell might have to miss the game against the Czech Republic later. The paper says that as well as hugs, Mount and Chilwell had a 25-minute chat with "virus Scot" Gilmour in the tunnel.image captionA photo of Gilmour and Mount embracing on Friday after England and Scotland's clash makes the front of the Telegraph. But the paper's top story is on its interview with the Lord Chief Justice - the head of the judiciary in England and Wales - who has warned of the "deeply damaging" delays in the justice system because of the pandemic. He has suggested juries be made smaller to help clear the backlog, questioning whether some low-grade cases need 12 jurors.image captionThe i newspaper focuses on Boris Johnson's remarks about the prospect of foreign travel, which it describes as a "blow" to summer holidays. Alongside a photo of what looks like a sunny European beach scene, the paper says the PM warned that British holidaymakers cannot expect restriction-free foreign travel until next year. "I want to stress this is going to be a difficult year for travel", the PM said.image captionBut the Times's top story is more positive about foreign holidays. It says ministers are set to announce an overhaul of travel restrictions on Thursday, and plans could be revealed to allow fully vaccinated travellers to be exempt from the 10-day quarantine for amber list countries. However government sources have downplayed hopes that many countries will be added to the green list and say it will be only a "handful", the paper adds.image captionA new report from MPs on the education committee makes the front of the Guardian. The report has found white working-class pupils have been let down by decades of neglect in the education system in England, and also said that terminology like "white privilege" is divisive. But the paper calls the report "controversial" and quotes critics - including one member of the committee behind the report - as suggesting that it is being used to try and create a culture war.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with criticism of Mr Johnson, after his meeting with the chancellor and the health secretary about social care was reportedly cancelled. The paper says he has "again put off his promise to fix the broken care system" and No 10 has axed the meeting, which was supposed to happen later today. Charities and campaigners have accused him of cowardice and warned every week of "dithering" means thousands more pensioners not getting help, the paper adds.image captionThe Daily Express leads with a leaked memo that reportedly suggests the EU wants to cut the amount of British TV and film being shown in Europe. The EU wants lots more TV made in the bloc, the Express says. It calls it an "act of revenge for Brexit" and such a move would be a "hammer blow" to the UK entertainment industry that is boosted by selling international rights to shows.image captionThe Daily Star leads with comments by former Weakest Link presenter Anne Robinson, who is the new host of Countdown. The paper says she has "declared war on wokes" and has expressed opinions on several issues, including opposition to statues being removed.image captionTuesday's Financial Times has an interview with Armin Laschet, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor. Mr Laschet spoke to the FT about China, saying it needs to be considered a partner of Western countries as much as a rival. There are three months to go until the federal elections when Ms Merkel is set to stand down.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox