Newspaper headlines: Jab hope to save summer and pensions tax threat

Newspaper headlines: Jab hope to save summer and pensions tax threatBy BBC NewsStaffPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe coronavirus vaccine rollout and how it could affect foreign travel makes the front of several papers. Monday's Daily Mail reports that ministers are looking to ease the rules on self-isolation and travel quarantine for people who are fully vaccinated with two jabs. The paper calls it a "fresh boost" especially for families hoping for a "summer of freedom" with the ability to return from a holiday abroad without having to self-isolate.image captionThe Daily Mirror says that holiday hopes are growing as pressure grows on the government to ease rules on foreign holidays, and many over-18s have rushed to get vaccinated "hoping inoculations might save their summer". The paper also says that airline staff are planning to march to Westminster this week to demand that travel is opened up.image captionFewer than one in 200 travellers from countries on the UK's amber list is testing positive for Covid when they return, the Times says. It quotes Conservative MPs and travel experts as saying the border rules are too strict, and that travellers with both jabs should be exempt from self-isolation. The paper says that ministers could announce a policy exempting fully vaccinated passengers from the rules as early as next Monday when the traffic light system is due to be reviewed.image captionThe i newspaper says jab bookings have soared as vaccinations opened up to all adults. It shows a picture of queues at West Ham's stadium - now a mass vaccination centre - as it says pop up clinics have been set up at universities and sports grounds to cope with the huge demand.image captionThe Metro says young people are being encouraged to book jabs by social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat. The platforms are offering stickers saying "I've had my Covid vaccine", while Reddit is hosting question and answer sessions with vaccine experts. YouTube is also rolling out an advertising campaign in partnership with the NHS. The paper suggests that if it works, it could help to bring the lockdown end date forward.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says it understands that the government is drawing up plans to reform the way pension contributions are taxed, to help pay for public spending amid the pandemic. It says one idea being considered if to reduce the pensions lifetime allowance - meaning the point above which extra tax charges kick in is lowered. Officials see pensions tax changes as one way to help rebalance the public finances.image captionThe Daily Express suggests there is a threat to the government's "triple lock" on pensions - which is the promise that the state pension increases each year in line with inflation, increasing average wages, or 2.5%, whichever of those three is highest. It is one of several papers to feature a front page picture of Prince William spending Father's Day with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a half-marathon at Sandringham.image captionThe Guardian suggests that Boris Johnson is being urged by his cabinet ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, to do more collective decision-making rather than sticking with a "close No 10 clique". It quotes a cabinet source as saying cabinet meetings have become non-events with no debate. The paper also adds that the prime minister faces a "tricky" few days this week after the Conservative by-election defeat and the continued attacks from former adviser Dominic Cummings.image captionThe Financial Times leads with the latest on the supermarket, Morrisons, which rejected a £5.5bn takeover bid from an American private equity firm saying it "significantly undervalued" its business. The paper says the firm - Clayton, Dubilier and Rice - is planning to push ahead with its pursuit. Morrisons declined to comment.image captionThe Sun says that Prince Harry agreed to do the interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly after learning that his honorary military appointments would be returned after he stepped down as a working royal. It quotes a source as claiming that the duke was angry at the news.image captionConspiracy theorist David Icke makes the front page of the Daily Star, after he called broadcaster Piers Morgan "fake" and "deluded". The paper describes Icke as a "lizard-botherer", after he once described the Royal Family as shape-shifting lizards.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox